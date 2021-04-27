The Nation Media Group (NMG) CEO Stephen Gitagama has been elected new Chairman of the Media Owners Association.
Nation Media Group CEO elected Media Owners Association Chairman
Gitagama replaces RMS boss Wachira Waruru
Pulse Live Kenya
Recommended articles
Gitagama will replace the Royal Media Services Managing Director, Wachira Waruru who has been serving in the same capacity for three terms, since April 2018.
More to follow.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke