Nation Media Group CEO elected Media Owners Association Chairman

Authors:

Brian Oruta

Gitagama replaces RMS boss Wachira Waruru

The Nation Media Group (NMG) CEO Stephen Gitagama has been elected new Chairman of the Media Owners Association.

Gitagama will replace the Royal Media Services Managing Director, Wachira Waruru who has been serving in the same capacity for three terms, since April 2018.

More to follow.

