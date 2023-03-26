Pastor Ng’ang’a rescues man kicked out by landlord and deserted by wife [Video]

City preacher, pastor James Maina Ng’ang’a has intervened to help a young man who visited his church claiming to be overwhelmed by problems.
In a video shared by Sasa TV, the preacher is seen making his way to the young man seated among other congregants.
A brief conversation ensues in which the Neno Evangelism Center founder asks the young man why he had come to his church, to which he respOnds that he came to pray due to many problems in his life.
The congregant who explained that he had seen the preacher on TV then proceeds to share that not only had he been kicked out of his house for not paying rent, but also his wife had left.
The congregant the explains that he has been living a desperate life since his wife packed and left with their children to stay with an aunt in Kajiado.
Asked where he lives, the man stated that he is currently putting up with a friend.
Moved by his plight, pastor Ng’ang’a offered to help with the monthly rent of Ksh 2000.
The preacher asked if Ksh 6000 would keep the man going and received an affirmative response with the congregant stating that he would use the money to sort out rent and food.
Pastor Nganga then decided to make it Ksh 10,000 which he handed over to the man and urged him to count to confirm amid cheers from the congregation.
