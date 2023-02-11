ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Pastor Ng'ang'a reacts to Eric Omondi's attack on gospel artists [Video]

Amos Robi

The controversial preacher confessed to disliking the comedian earlier but changed his perception towards him after his recent videos

Pastor Nga'nga's message to Eric Omondi
Pastor Nga'nga's message to Eric Omondi

Controversial televangelist James Ng’ang’a has weighed in on the conversation where Eric Omondi is calling out gospel artists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Pastor Ng’ang’a in the video confessed to earlier disliking the comedian but was impressed by his recent remarks noting that the comedian can minister if he puts all jokes aside.

“Eric Omondi if you see this and repent, you can be a big preacher. Ukiacha sarakasi. Juu huyo ni nabii alikua anaongea ndani yako. Mimi sikua nakupenda lakini vile niliskia ukikemea waimbaji.. nimependa. You have a big ministry inside you but the devil has stolen you.

(Eric Omondi you can be a great preacher if you stop all comics. I didn't like you that much but after your critic of gospel artists I loved it)," the clergyman stated.

Pastor Ng’ang’a however agreed with Omondi’s sentiments that the gospel industry had collapsed and was now known for scandals.

READ: Eric Omondi's new appeal to Jimmy Gait, Daddy Owen, Mercy Masika & Kambua

“Wale watu wamefanya hii kanisa imekua na zinaa mingi as you said ni top musicians, wakishaingia kwa top list kanisa uimbaji ya mungu inaisha wanaanza kuimba nyimbo za kawaida.

(Those that have made the church scandalous as you said are top musicians, once they are on top they start secular life), Pastor Ng'ang'a added.

Eric Omondi has in the past week put gospel singers on the spot accusing them of draining the ministry down despite previously being big in the music industry.

In his latest message to gospel musicians, Omondi called on the artists to get back to the ministry which they had been anointed to do.

"Your purpose and calling are to preach the gospel of Christ to the four corners of the earth. There is a mantle upon your head. There is an anointing in your life, and God is calling you to reach out to the nations," Omondi said.

Eric Omondi
Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Obinna, Eric Omondi get into physical altercation inside studio [Video]

The controversial comedian further pointed out to the musicians that they have been called to take the word to the entire universe, not just their churches.

"God is not calling you to the church, but He is calling you to spread the gospel to the rest of the world," he noted.

A number of artists responded to Omondi among them Daddy Owen and Guardian Angel.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Pastor Ng'ang'a reacts to Eric Omondi's attack on gospel artists [Video]

Pastor Ng'ang'a reacts to Eric Omondi's attack on gospel artists [Video]

Eric Omondi's fight with Obinna, Viviane's new man & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Eric Omondi's fight with Obinna, Viviane's new man & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Churchill, Kate Actress, Akothee and Wahu land jobs in Ruto's government

Churchill, Kate Actress, Akothee and Wahu land jobs in Ruto's government

South African rapper AKA shot dead in Durban

South African rapper AKA shot dead in Durban

Eric Omondi's new appeal to Jimmy Gait, Daddy Owen, Mercy Masika & Kambua

Eric Omondi's new appeal to Jimmy Gait, Daddy Owen, Mercy Masika & Kambua

Top 7 fresh and hot song releases this week

Top 7 fresh and hot song releases this week

Mark Masai finds new home after leaving NTV

Mark Masai finds new home after leaving NTV

YouTuber Nicholas Kioko and girlfriend welcome twin babies in cute photos

YouTuber Nicholas Kioko and girlfriend welcome twin babies in cute photos

Obinna, Eric Omondi get into physical altercation inside studio [Video]

Obinna, Eric Omondi get into physical altercation inside studio [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan content creator, David Ndegwa popularly known as Thee Pluto

Thee Pluto drags local TV station to court after months of frustrations

These women have Grammy affiliations

Is Tems really the first Nigerian woman to win a Grammy?

Kiss 100 presenters Kwambox and Oga Obinna

Obinna threatens to leave after clashing with Kwambox on air

Eve Mungai interveweing Harmonize

Hii imeenda! Director Trevor reacts after Harmonize's reply to Eve Mungai's post