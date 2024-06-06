The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

NIS senior boss' diary reveals how marital struggles pushed him to end his life

Denis Mwangi

A senior official from the National Intelligence Service (NIS) has reportedly taken his own life at his residence in Kilimani and left instructions for his children

The late Tom Mboya Adala was an Assistant Director at the NIS Headquarters in Ruaraka.
The late Tom Mboya Adala was an Assistant Director at the NIS Headquarters in Ruaraka.

The incident was reported to the Kilimani Police Station under OB 43/04/06/2024 at by Francis Oduor, the nephew of the deceased.

Recommended articles

The deceased, identified as Tom Mboya Adala, 54, was an Assistant Director at the NIS Headquarters in Ruaraka.

He was found dead on June 4, in the servant quarters of his home in Kirichwa Villas, having succumbed to a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Kirichwa Villas in Kilimani, Nairobi
Kirichwa Villas in Kilimani, Nairobi Kirichwa Villas in Kilimani, Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The bullet reportedly entered through the right side of his head and exited on the left.

According to the report, Adala was last seen by his nephew the previous day at around 10:00 p.m. when he retired to his room upstairs.

Oduor, who occupies a room downstairs, did not notice anything unusual until the following morning.

Their house help, Caroline Amanda, arrived and prepared breakfast, but Adala did not appear for the meal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Growing concerned, Oduor checked upstairs but did not find his uncle in his room.

He then inquired with their watchman, Maurice, who confirmed that Adala had not left the compound.

After a thorough search of the premises, Oduor discovered his uncle’s body in the servant quarters and immediately notified relatives, who then informed the police.

The scene was swiftly attended by officers from Kilimani Police Station, including the Deputy Sub-County Police Commander (D/SCPC) Kilimani, the Deputy Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer (D/SCCIO), the Officer Commanding Station (OCS), and senior NIS officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Glock 19 pistol, serial number ZKG 589, was recovered at the scene with one spent cartridge and a magazine containing three rounds.

READ: How to join NIS with a certificate, diploma or degree

In the deceased’s bedroom, another magazine loaded with 13 rounds was found, along with a suicide note written in a black notebook placed on the bed.

It has been revealed that Adala had been battling depression for some time, which may have contributed to his tragic decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the factors that pushed him to depression was the divorce he was going through with his estranged wife.

According to the suicide note, the NIS officer left instructions that his children, who live with their mother, should visit his grave often.

He also added that nobody should be blamed for his death.

NIS headquarters in Nairobi
NIS headquarters in Nairobi NIS headquarters in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Colleagues who spoke to Nation also said they suspected his recent transfer to the Counter-Extremism Violence Unit could have further made his depression worse.

ADVERTISEMENT

They noticed his absenteeism after being appointed to head the unit. He also informed them of his intention to resign but they, however, talked him out of it.

The police have opened an inquest file and are treating the case as a Priority Unsolved Investigation (PUI).

READ: Meet Agnes Shikuku, Kenya's highest-ranking woman in NIS

The scene was processed by scene of crime personnel, and the body was transported to Lee Funeral Home. The police are continuing their investigation to uncover any further details surrounding the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Editor's Note: Help is available, your life is valuable and you are not alone. Should you or a loved one be struggling, don't hesitate to reach out to:-

  • Befrienders Kenya suicide prevention hotline +254 722 178 177
  • Niskize suicide prevention helpline 0900 620 800 or +254 718 227 440.
  • Mindful Kenya Therapy on USSD code *702*30#
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Caught in the act - Police commander camps overnight in the rain to nab suspect

Caught in the act - Police commander camps overnight in the rain to nab suspect

NIS senior boss' diary reveals how marital struggles pushed him to end his life

NIS senior boss' diary reveals how marital struggles pushed him to end his life

Lead DCI followed to nab suspect behind murder of Chandarana Supermarket manager

Lead DCI followed to nab suspect behind murder of Chandarana Supermarket manager

Cheruiyot's partner Nakhulo reflects on their love story that began on the track

Cheruiyot's partner Nakhulo reflects on their love story that began on the track

Full speed ahead! Mudavadi rolls out gov't campaign machinery to back Raila

Full speed ahead! Mudavadi rolls out gov't campaign machinery to back Raila

Tremor reported in Nairobi & its environs: What residents felt and where it occurred

Tremor reported in Nairobi & its environs: What residents felt and where it occurred

16 gov't services one can access while in the diaspora through Kenyan embassies

16 gov't services one can access while in the diaspora through Kenyan embassies

Mystery as legislator who inherited hubby's seat dies under similar circumstances

Mystery as legislator who inherited hubby's seat dies under similar circumstances

Ian Njoroge's mother speaks on raising her son alone & his character

Ian Njoroge's mother speaks on raising her son alone & his character

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto at the Kenya Military Academy - Lanet, Nakuru on May 31, 2024

Ruto makes final decision on Haiti mission after crucial briefing

President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during the 61st Madaraka Day celebrations at the Masinde Muliro Stadium on June 1, 2024

Ruto announces Kenya will stop importing shoes

File image of a crime scene cordoned off by police

24-year-old man confesses to killing his 40-year-old boss in suspected love triangle

The late Lucy Ng'endo Chomba, a former Huruma MCA

Mystery as legislator who inherited hubby's seat dies under similar circumstances