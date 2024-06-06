NIS senior boss' diary reveals how marital struggles pushed him to end his life

The deceased, identified as Tom Mboya Adala, 54, was an Assistant Director at the NIS Headquarters in Ruaraka.

He was found dead on June 4, in the servant quarters of his home in Kirichwa Villas, having succumbed to a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Kirichwa Villas in Kilimani, Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

The bullet reportedly entered through the right side of his head and exited on the left.

Discovery and Initial Report

According to the report, Adala was last seen by his nephew the previous day at around 10:00 p.m. when he retired to his room upstairs.

Oduor, who occupies a room downstairs, did not notice anything unusual until the following morning.

Their house help, Caroline Amanda, arrived and prepared breakfast, but Adala did not appear for the meal.

Growing concerned, Oduor checked upstairs but did not find his uncle in his room.

He then inquired with their watchman, Maurice, who confirmed that Adala had not left the compound.

After a thorough search of the premises, Oduor discovered his uncle’s body in the servant quarters and immediately notified relatives, who then informed the police.

Police and NIS Response

The scene was swiftly attended by officers from Kilimani Police Station, including the Deputy Sub-County Police Commander (D/SCPC) Kilimani, the Deputy Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer (D/SCCIO), the Officer Commanding Station (OCS), and senior NIS officials.

A Glock 19 pistol, serial number ZKG 589, was recovered at the scene with one spent cartridge and a magazine containing three rounds.

Black notebook left behind

In the deceased’s bedroom, another magazine loaded with 13 rounds was found, along with a suicide note written in a black notebook placed on the bed.

It has been revealed that Adala had been battling depression for some time, which may have contributed to his tragic decision.

One of the factors that pushed him to depression was the divorce he was going through with his estranged wife.

According to the suicide note, the NIS officer left instructions that his children, who live with their mother, should visit his grave often.

He also added that nobody should be blamed for his death.

NIS headquarters in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Colleagues who spoke to Nation also said they suspected his recent transfer to the Counter-Extremism Violence Unit could have further made his depression worse.

They noticed his absenteeism after being appointed to head the unit. He also informed them of his intention to resign but they, however, talked him out of it.

The police have opened an inquest file and are treating the case as a Priority Unsolved Investigation (PUI).

Investigation and Further Actions

The scene was processed by scene of crime personnel, and the body was transported to Lee Funeral Home. The police are continuing their investigation to uncover any further details surrounding the incident.

Editor's Note: Help is available, your life is valuable and you are not alone. Should you or a loved one be struggling, don't hesitate to reach out to:-