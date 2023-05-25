The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

How to join NIS with a certificate, diploma or degree

Denis Mwangi

Here is a step-by-step guide to pursuing a career in the highly secretive National Intelligence Service

NIS headquarters in Nairobi
NIS headquarters in Nairobi

Within the realm of the Kenyan government, the National Intelligence Service (NIS) stands as a symbol of mystery, intrigue, and utmost secrecy.

Recommended articles

The NIS is a vital institution responsible for safeguarding the nation's security, intelligence, and counterintelligence operations.

Joining this elusive organization requires a combination of unwavering dedication, exceptional skills, and a deep commitment to serving the nation.

The NIS operates covertly and collaborates with other national security agencies to ensure the country's safety.

Outgoing NIS Director General Philip Kameru
Outgoing NIS Director General Philip Kameru Outgoing NIS Director General Philip Kameru Pulse Live Kenya

The agency focuses on counterintelligence, counterterrorism, and counterespionage efforts, among other critical areas.

The wide range of NIS activities makes it imperative that employees possess a variety of academic backgrounds and abilities.

The NIS needs expertise from various professional backgrounds including engineers, lawyers, scientists, communication technicians, and other specialists to operate effectively.

However, NIS does not announce mass recruitments such as other security agencies but rather invites Kenyans to create a profile within the NIS career networks.

NIS regularly headshunts candidates for upcoming NIS career opportunities.

READ: Ruto nominates Noordin Haji for NIS Director-General job

By creating a profile in the NIS career portal, you are not applying to an NIS position, rather, you are submitting your interest to work with the service.

Your profile will be considered whenever positions arise within the service. Based on your profile information you may receive direct communication from the NIS to take further action,” the NIS says on its website.

The NIS recruits Kenyans with degrees, diplomas and certificates for various roles within the service.

Kenyan degree holders wishing to join the NIS should meet the following requirements.

  1. Prospective candidates must be aged between 22-31 years. 
  2. Be in possession of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), mean grade C+ (plus) or its equivalent. 
  3. Be in possession of a degree from a recognized institution. 
  4. Must be a Kenyan citizen without a criminal record and is physically fit.
A photo illustration showing a graduation cap
A photo illustration showing a graduation cap A photo illustration showing a graduation cap Pulse Live Kenya

READ: The Role NIS played in Kiunjuri's sacking

Kenyan diploma holders wishing to join the NIS should meet the following requirements.

  1. Prospective candidates must be aged between 20-30 years. 
  2. Be in possession of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), mean grade C (plain) or its equivalent. 
  3. Be in possession of a college diploma, earned over at least 18 months of study in a recognized institution. 
  4. Must be a Kenyan citizen without a criminal record and is physically fit.
Kenyan certificate holders wishing to join the NIS should meet the following requirements.

  1. Prospective candidates must be aged between 20-26 years. 
  2. Be in possession of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), mean grade D+ or its equivalent. 
  3. Be in possession of a relevant Certificate from a recognized institution, covering at least 6 months of study. 
  4. Must be a Kenyan citizen without a criminal record and is physically fit.

Extensive background checks are conducted on all candidates to ensure their suitability for employment in the intelligence field.

This process includes scrutinizing an applicant's criminal record, financial history, and personal associations.

Once selected, candidates undergo comprehensive training to equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge required for intelligence operations.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

