ODM replaces 6 senior officials

This follows a meeting of the ODM National Executive Committee chaired by Raila Odinga.

The list of new officials was released on Friday, September 8, 2023.

One of the notable changes is the replacement of the former ODM Deputy National Chairperson, Janet Ongera, who recently resigned from the party. Kisii Govenor Simba Arati takes over.

Pulse Live Kenya

Additionally, the position of Deputy Secretary-General has witnessed a transition. Former Busia Woman Rep Florence Mutua has been replaced by the current Busia Woman Rep, Catherine Omanyo.

In another change, Deputy Organizing Secretary Zulekha Hassan, a former nominated Member of Parliament, has taken over the role previously held by Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi.

The Deputy National Treasurer position has also seen a transition, with Ogla Karani making way for Kwale Woman Rep Fatuma Masito.

ODM headquarters in Lavington

Further changes include the replacement of Bob Njagi, who served as the Secretary for Humanitarian & Disaster Management Affairs, by Migori Senator Eddy Oketch.