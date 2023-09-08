The sports category has moved to a new website.

ODM replaces 6 senior officials

Denis Mwangi

ODM announces changes in senior party positions

ODM party leader Raila Odinga with Senator Edwin Sifuna
The Orange Democratic Party has replaced officials who resigned or defected from the party.

Recommended articles

This follows a meeting of the ODM National Executive Committee chaired by Raila Odinga.

The list of new officials was released on Friday, September 8, 2023.

One of the notable changes is the replacement of the former ODM Deputy National Chairperson, Janet Ongera, who recently resigned from the party. Kisii Govenor Simba Arati takes over.

ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna shares a hug with ODM party leader Raila Odinga during the party's 2022 National Delegates Conference at the Kasarani Stadium Indoor Arena
Additionally, the position of Deputy Secretary-General has witnessed a transition. Former Busia Woman Rep Florence Mutua has been replaced by the current Busia Woman Rep, Catherine Omanyo.

In another change, Deputy Organizing Secretary Zulekha Hassan, a former nominated Member of Parliament, has taken over the role previously held by Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi.

The Deputy National Treasurer position has also seen a transition, with Ogla Karani making way for Kwale Woman Rep Fatuma Masito.

ODM headquarters in Lavington
Further changes include the replacement of Bob Njagi, who served as the Secretary for Humanitarian & Disaster Management Affairs, by Migori Senator Eddy Oketch.

Additionally, the Secretary for Security, former Shinyalu MP Justus Kizito, has been replaced by Kakamega Woman Rep Elsie Muhanda.

