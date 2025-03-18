5 famous Kenyans who had their bank accounts frozen

A frozen bank account is every account holder’s nightmare. It means that no money can go in or out, effectively locking the owner out of their own funds—at least temporarily.

Banks and authorities can freeze accounts for various reasons, including legal disputes, fraud investigations, suspicious transactions, or unpaid taxes.

While some account holders regain access after resolving the issue, others find themselves in prolonged financial trouble.

From comedians to politicians and influencers, some well-known Kenyans have found themselves in situations where their bank accounts were frozen due to various reasons.

Here’s a look at five personalities who faced financial roadblocks when their accounts were restricted.

1. Nyako

Germany-based TikToker Rose Atieno, popularly known as Nyako, made headlines in February 2024 after revealing that her bank account had been frozen.

She blamed the situation on social media haters, claiming that certain individuals had reported her to the authorities for unknown reasons.

Fast-forward to March 2025, and the once high-flying TikToke r is now struggling to make ends meet. Nyako, who was known for flaunting her lavish lifestyle, has now turned to her fans for help with rent payments.

The mother of three made it clear that she needed her followers' support to get back on her feet. She explained that she used to rely on TikTok gifts as a main source of income, and with her financial troubles, she now hopes her fans will come through for her.

READ ALSO: 16 notable Kenyans who passed away in 2024

2. Flaqo

Comedian and content creator Erustus Ayieko Otieno, better known as Flaqo , experienced a shocking financial setback in April 2023 when his bank account was frozen after receiving a huge payment for a corporate gig.

Flaqo had worked on a campaign with the Communications Authority of Kenya, earning an impressive KES 2 million for his role in the advertisement.

However, his excitement was short-lived when he attempted to access the funds, only to discover that his account had been frozen.

The freeze left him stranded and confused, but after following up with his bank and relevant authorities, the issue was eventually resolved.

3. Elsa Majimbo

Award-winning content creator Elsa Majimbo faced a frustrating moment in April 2024 when she discovered that her bank accounts had been locked.

The social media star had decided to indulge in some high-end shopping as a way to distract herself from stress. However, during one of her purchases, her transaction unexpectedly failed.

Assuming it was a minor glitch, she contacted her bank, and the issue was resolved. But moments later, when she attempted another payment, she found her account had been completely frozen.

Elsa tried using different bank cards, but each one was blocked. The incident left her shocked, and she later shared the experience with her fans.

4. Pastor Ezekiel Odero

In May 2023, popular preacher Ezekiel Odero found himself entangled in controversy when the Kenyan government froze more than 25 bank accounts linked to him.

This move came after his alleged association with Paul Mackenzie, a cult leader who was under investigation for criminal activities.

Ezekiel’s New Life Church and Kilifi International School were among the institutions whose funds were placed under government control.

However, later that month, a court ruled that he could regain access to these accounts after the investigating officers stated they had no objections to the funds being unfrozen.

Despite the scrutiny, Pastor Ezekiel denied allegations that he used congregants' money for personal gains.

He insisted that he funds his personal projects, including his children’s education, through chicken farming and other private investments.

5. Ferdinand Waititu

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has been in legal battles regarding his wealth.

In 2023, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) obtained court approval to freeze assets worth over Sh1.9 billion linked to him and his wife Susan

Justice Esther Maina granted the EACC temporary orders to freeze several properties, including: Real estate holdings in Nairobi CBD, Runda, Lakisama, and Migaa Estate, Land parcels in Embakasi Ranching, Thindigua, and Kayole and Seven high-end vehicles, suspected to have been acquired through questionable means.

The EACC claimed that these properties were acquired using public funds, leading to the court's intervention. As investigations continue, Waititu remains under scrutiny over the legitimacy of his wealth.

In February 2025, Ferdinand Waititu and his associates were charged with fraud, conflict of interest, dealing with suspicious property, and abuse of office in connection with the fraudulent awarding of tenders to a company owned by his family. He was arrested and sentenced to 12 years in prison.