Outcomes of Ruto's meeting with U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III

President Ruto and Secretary Austin engaged in extensive talks on various issues of mutual interest, reaffirming the commitment of both nations to bolstering their longstanding partnership.

One of the key focal points of the discussions was security cooperation. Kenya has played a vital role in combating terrorism and maintaining peace and stability in the East African region.

President William Ruto hosted United States Defence Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III at State House, Nairobi on September 26, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

President Ruto highlighted Kenya's efforts in the fight against Al-Shabaab and reiterated the country's commitment to working closely with the United States in the ongoing efforts to counter terrorism and enhance security in the region.

“Engaged the United States Secretary of Defense on our shared security interests and counter-terrorism effort,” President Ruto said.

Secretary Austin praised Kenya's contributions to regional peace efforts. He emphasized the importance of continued collaboration in addressing security challenges in the region.

Secretary Austin expressed deep appreciation for Kenya's partnership and hosting of U.S. forces at Manda Bay.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Secretary also thanked President Ruto for his country's willingness to lead the Multinational Security Support mission in Haiti at the invitation of Haiti and in response to the appeal by the UN Secretary-General.

President William Ruto hosted United States Defence Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III at State House, Nairobi on September 26, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Secretary Austin also met with Cabinet Secretary of Defence Aden Duale to discuss mutual plans to advance bilateral security priorities and other regional issues of shared importance, particularly Kenya's leadership in countering al-Shabaab in Somalia.

The two leaders also signed a new roadmap agreement to guide U.S.-Kenya defense cooperation over the next five years.

President William Ruto hosted United States Defence Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III at State House, Nairobi on September 26, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT