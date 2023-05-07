The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Police raid at my church led to Sh20M loss - Pastor Ezekiel Odero

Charles Ouma

The breakdown for the losses, all incurred in a matter of hours include Sh2 million for accommodation with a significant part of it being tithes and offering as well as the damage done to the church's image and reputation

Pastor Ezekiel Odero
Pastor Ezekiel Odero

Pastor Ezekiel Odero has revealed that he lost Sh20 million in one day after police forcefully closed New Life Prayer Centre on Sunday, May 7.

Recommended articles

Through his lawyer Danstan Omari, the cleric explained that police forced their way into the church and made it impossible for worshipers to congregate, with the pastor losing the millions.

Heavy police presence was witnessed at the pastor’s church located in Mavueni with roads leading to the facility barricaded.

"It is regretted that on the Sunday of 7th May 2023 your officers forcefully entered into our client’s church while other of your officers barricaded the entrance leading to the church effectively making it impossible for worshippers and believers to congregate for their Sunday service," reads part of the letter addressed to IG Koome reads. Sh2 million was lost in expected accommodation charges for part of the congregation that was to be accommodated at the hotel located within the premises.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pastor Ezekiel incurred another loss of Sh500,000 in terms of wasted food that had been prepared for the guests and congregation.

Loss of offering and tithe that was to be collected today as well as loss caused to the church’s image and reputation was valued at Sh17 million.

The lawyer claims that at least 2500 workers employed at the various ongoing and concluded projects were unable to attend work today after police barricaded roads leading to the pastor’s expansive premises.

READ: Raila hangs out with Pastor Ezekiel Odero at his luxurious home

Pastor Ezekiel maintains that consequently, this will see projects delay.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As such, the school opening date for the Kilifi International School and the Kilifi University will more than likely be affected adversely to the detriment of the best interest of the children," Omari said.

Pastor Ezekiel Odero
Pastor Ezekiel Odero Pulse Live Kenya

"It is for the above-mentioned inconveniences and brazen constitutional breaches by officers acting on your instructions that you are warned of legal action being taken against you in person and other higher ranking police officers who have resolved to acting with impunity and in abuse of your constitutional mandate," added the letter.

The pastor’s legal team comprised of lawyers Danstan Omari and Cliff Ombeta lamented that today’s actions by the police was against the constitution, noting that there was no court order preventing Ezekiel from holding the church service and they would be seeking redress for the same.

Daily Nation quoted Omari stating: "The compound hosts different businesses so it was illegal to barricade the gate. We have asked police to let worshippers in. They had no option but to let them in".

ADVERTISEMENT

The televangelist is currently under investigation for the Shakahola massacre, after police linked him to Paul Mackenzie, the main suspect behind the tragedy.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Photos: Ruto tours world-largest floating office in Rotterdam

Photos: Ruto tours world-largest floating office in Rotterdam

Police raid at my church led to Sh20M loss - Pastor Ezekiel Odero

Police raid at my church led to Sh20M loss - Pastor Ezekiel Odero

Tension rises in Kakamega after MP Salasya clashes with MCAs at funeral [Videos]

Tension rises in Kakamega after MP Salasya clashes with MCAs at funeral [Videos]

Judiciary staff shot dead while heading to work, CJ Koome issues statement

Judiciary staff shot dead while heading to work, CJ Koome issues statement

Meet Purity Wambui: Kenyan woman who has won UN award for chapati initiative

Meet Purity Wambui: Kenyan woman who has won UN award for chapati initiative

UDA politician Brenda Majune urges Ruto to let business people own guns

UDA politician Brenda Majune urges Ruto to let business people own guns

Raila hangs out with Pastor Ezekiel Odero at his luxurious home

Raila hangs out with Pastor Ezekiel Odero at his luxurious home

Kabarak University ICT Manager suspended as hackers table their demand

Kabarak University ICT Manager suspended as hackers table their demand

Why Raila is taking legal action against Ruto after Kilifi visit

Why Raila is taking legal action against Ruto after Kilifi visit

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

David Osiany and Syombua Osiany

David Osiany and wife Syombua break silence amid Maverick Aoko’s cheating claims

Defence CS Aden Duale

Ministry of Defence announces 245 civilian jobs [How to Apply]

President William Ruto during a media breifing at State House, Nairobi on May 3, 2023

Explainer: Ruto's new university funding model & how it affects students

Lawyer Cliff Ombeta

Cliff Ombeta under investigations days after taking on Ezekiel's case