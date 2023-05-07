Raila hangs out with Pastor Ezekiel Odero at his luxurious home

The visit which came barely two days after the preacher was released from police custody saw Odinga taken around the expansive property and shown the ongoing projects.

Odinga made his way to the preacher’s palatial home in the company of Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro and other politicians shortly after 4PM.

Donning his signature white robe, the pastor was on stand by to receive his high-profile guests.

Photos taken during the visit shows the New Life Church pastor hanging out with his guests in the company of his lawyer, Cliff Ombeta.

Also present was the preacher’s wife, Sarah Odero.

Among the projects coming up and which the ODM leader visited were the mall and an international school.

Odinga spent close to an hour at the facility before leaving with his entourage.

Earlier on, the former Prime Minister made his way to Shakahola forest where more than 100 bodies have been recovered with investigators unearthing several grave.

He was however barred barred by police officers from accessing the Shakahola graves site which has been cordoned off.

The visit came barely two days after the preacher was released from jail.

Ezekiel Odero gives rare glimpse into his family's private life during arrest

The cleric was arrested in the wake of the Shakahola tragedy and has been battling to clear his name from allegations linking him to Pastor Paul Mackenzie and the Shakahola massacre.

He spent seven days in police custody with the unfolding events taking a toll on his family and his wife resorting to lying on the floor.

"She has not slept in her bedroom since that time. She was just lying down on the floor.

"So, I really don't know how my wife and I would thank all of you. We would like to humble ourselves here and thank you'll," Pastor Ezekiel explained to the congregation in the company of his wife shortly after his release.