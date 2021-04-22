Positivity rate rises to 15.9% as Gov’t confirms 904 new cases of Covid-19

The new cases are from 5,673 samples tested in the last 24 hours, bringing the positivity rate to 15.9%. 519 are male while 385 are females.

88 patients have recovered from the disease, 12 from Home Based and Isolation Care while 76 are from various health facilities countrywide, bringing total recoveries to 105,367.

20 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, 7 of which occurred on diverse dates within the last one month, while 13 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits. Total deaths now stand at 2,560.

1,507 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 6,834 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

226 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 52 of whom are on ventilatory support and 144 on supplemental oxygen. 30 patients are on observation