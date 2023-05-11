The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto clarifies 3% proposed housing levy for affordable homes

Amos Robi

Questions have been lingering as to whether the three per cent is tax which employees will be deducted from their salaries

President William Ruto addressing a Parliamentary Group meeting with MPs and Senators in Kenya Kwanza coalition on April 11, 2023
President William Ruto addressing a Parliamentary Group meeting with MPs and Senators in Kenya Kwanza coalition on April 11, 2023

President William Ruto has clarified the proposed three per cent housing levy to be deducted from employees to enable implement the affordable housing plan.

Recommended articles

Speaking at the groundbreaking of the Lapfund Bellevue Park Residence Project in Nairobi, the president said the housing plan was part of his campaign which is not only aimed at offering the underprivileged affordable housing but also creating employment for the youth.

"We went everywhere during campaigns and told Kenyans that there was a housing plan that would give people opportunities for employment and allow them to own homes," Ruto stated.

The president pointed out that the three per cent deduction was not tax but part of the money which will be creating wealth for Kenyans.

ADVERTISEMENT

"That money is yours and not tax, all that money belongs to the people. This is a programme that we cannot fail to do because it provided jobs for the millions of young people leaving our learning institutions," he noted.

President William Ruto during the groundbreaking of the Lapfund Bellevue Park Residence Project
President William Ruto during the groundbreaking of the Lapfund Bellevue Park Residence Project President William Ruto during the groundbreaking of the Lapfund Bellevue Park Residence Project Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Explainer - Ruto's new university funding model & how it affects students

Additionally, Ruto mentioned that tax exemptions have been implemented for all equipment and materials utilized in affordable housing projects. This includes various items such as windows, doors, and hinges, which have been standardized to facilitate mass production.

The head of state hit at politicians fighting the proposal questioning why they did not want Kenyans to own homes yet they paid heavy mortgages for their houses.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I know that most of you already have mortgages you can pay up to Sh50,000 or Sh20,000. Why would you not want the rest of Kenyans not to own homes? Allow the hustlers also to own homes," he stated.

President Ruto emphasized the government's intention to collaborate with investors in order to significantly increase the annual construction of housing units within the affordable housing plan.

"We will raise the number of housing units from 50,000 to 200,000 each year and progressively raise the proportion of affordable housing from 1 percent to 50 percent annually," he stated.

President William Ruto during the groundbreaking of the Lapfund Bellevue Park Residence Project
President William Ruto during the groundbreaking of the Lapfund Bellevue Park Residence Project President William Ruto during the groundbreaking of the Lapfund Bellevue Park Residence Project Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Finance Bill 2023 - Kenyans to contribute 3% of salaries to national housing fund

ADVERTISEMENT

Highlighting the necessity of the Affordable Housing Plan, Ruto expressed that it has been challenging for Kenyans with the ability to pay for a mortgage to find suitable homes to purchase and call their own.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto clarifies 3% proposed housing levy for affordable homes

Ruto clarifies 3% proposed housing levy for affordable homes

Jowie Irungu makes u-turn in Monica Kimani murder case

Jowie Irungu makes u-turn in Monica Kimani murder case

Turkish journalist gets 4 of Miguna's vicious one-liners

Turkish journalist gets 4 of Miguna's vicious one-liners

Narok teacher awarded fully paid holiday trip after viral photo

Narok teacher awarded fully paid holiday trip after viral photo

Citizen TV's lineup reshuffled after Waihiga Mwaura's departure

Citizen TV's lineup reshuffled after Waihiga Mwaura's departure

Paul Mackenzie & 16 co-accused make 2 demands in court as detention prolongs

Paul Mackenzie & 16 co-accused make 2 demands in court as detention prolongs

Why Twitter temporarily locked NTV's account with 4.3 million followers

Why Twitter temporarily locked NTV's account with 4.3 million followers

Explainer: How much tax churches should pay to KRA & what the law says

Explainer: How much tax churches should pay to KRA & what the law says

Life & times of KJ's father who vied for presidency 3 consecutive times

Life & times of KJ's father who vied for presidency 3 consecutive times

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Toyota Tundra which was used by President William Ruto to campaign in 2022

Here's what happened to the Ruto-branded Toyota Tundra alias 'The Beast'

David Osiany and Syombua Osiany

David Osiany and wife Syombua break silence amid Maverick Aoko’s cheating claims

From left: Mike Sonko & a teacher mending school uniform for a needy student in Narok

Sonko extends help to needy Narok girl after viral dress-mending photo

Jeff Mwathi's parents Ann Mwathi and Peter Ngugi during a poress breifing at their home in Likia, Njoro sub-county in Nakuru County on May 8, 2023

Jeff Mwathi's parents reject DCI report after 4 glaring issues