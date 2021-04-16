President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared vacant the four positions left vacant by commissioners of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) who resigned in October 2017 and 2018.
Uhuru declares vacant 4 positions left by IEBC Commissioners
Commissioners who resigned include Roselyn Akombe, Nkatha, Kurgat and Mwachanya
Pulse Live Kenya
In a Gazette Notice dated April 14th, 2021, the Head of State said; “IN EXERCISE of the powers conferred by section 7A (2) of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Act, 2011, I, Uhuru Kenyatta, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, declare vacancies in the positions of four members of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.”
Ex-IEBC Commissioner Roselyn Akombe was the first to resign in in October 2017, just a few days to the repeat presidential election.
She pointed out that the way the commission was at the time, it could not guarantee a credible election.
Commissioners Consolata Nkatha, Margaret Mwachanya and Paul Kurgat soon followed suit as they resigned in April 2018.
