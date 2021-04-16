Uhuru declares vacant 4 positions left by IEBC Commissioners

In a Gazette Notice dated April 14th, 2021, the Head of State said; “IN EXERCISE of the powers conferred by section 7A (2) of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Act, 2011, I, Uhuru Kenyatta, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, declare vacancies in the positions of four members of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.”

Ex-IEBC Commissioner Roselyn Akombe was the first to resign in in October 2017, just a few days to the repeat presidential election.

She pointed out that the way the commission was at the time, it could not guarantee a credible election.