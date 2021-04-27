President Uhuru Kenyatta has launched the National Lands Information Management System (NLIMS) in Nairobi.
President Uhuru launches Digitized Land Management system
#Ardhisasa
The system dubbed Ardhisasa is designed to enhance the security of land records to stop fraud and hasten the land transaction process.
“The new system dubbed 'Ardhisasa', is a digital land resource management platform designed to enhance the security of land records, speed up land transactions and curb fraud.
Ardhisasa was developed locally by a team of young Kenyan techies over a three-year period in a multi-agency Government arrangement championed by President Kenyatta,” said a statement from State House.
Following the official launch on Tuesday, the Nairobi Lands registry will no longer accept manual requests.
President Uhuru Kenyatta launched the NLIMS at the National Geospatial Data Centre in Nairobi County.
