The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Raila: 6 projects that Ruto made a mistake in launching

Charles Ouma

Raila made the remarks in Kisii in the company of Kalonzo Musyoka, governors Gladys Wanga, Ochilo Ayako and Simba Arati on Sunday.

Raila Odinga with Kisii governor Simba Arati in Kisii on Sunday, 10 September 2023
Raila Odinga with Kisii governor Simba Arati in Kisii on Sunday, 10 September 2023

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has accused President William Ruto of interfering with the running of county governments in a bid to entice governors.

Recommended articles

Odinga noted that the President has been undermining devolution by taking over projects and functions that the constitution placed under the devolved units.

He gave the example of building markets and the Affordable Housing Program which he opined should be left to the county bosses as it is a devolved fuction.

“Affordable housing is a devolved function. Give Simba Arati (Kisii governor) the money and let him build the houses. Markets are also a responsibility of counties. He (Ruto) cannot come here and tell people he will build a market and then hand it over to the county. Give Arati money to build the market,” stated the former Prime Minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also cited the subsidised ferlitiser programme, noting that Agriculture is a devolved function and the Head of State has no business meddling in the same.

Raila Odinga and other leaders during a church service in Kisii on Sunday, September 10, 2023
Raila Odinga and other leaders during a church service in Kisii on Sunday, September 10, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

“Agriculture is devolved. Give counties the money to buy the fertiliser and allow them to distribute it,” he stated.

The ODM leader claimed that Ruto has even gone a step further and is on a spree to launch projects implemented by the county governments.

“We have seen him opening county hospitals, telling people how rural roads will be tarmacked,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The money being given to KURA should be given to counties and the roads will be built,” he added.

READ: Simba Arati heaps praises on Ruto, states he defeated Raila fairly & squarely

Odinga made the remarks in the company of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, governors Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), Ochilo Ayako (Migori) and Simba Arati in Kisii on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

His visit comes hot in the heels of Ruto’s working tour in which he launched several projects in the county.

During Ruto’s visit, Arati noted that despite being allied to Azimio coalition, he is determined to work with Ruto who is the legitimate winner of the hotly-contested 2022 presidential election to bring development to the county.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mimi kama Gavana wa Kisii niko tayari kufanya kazi na serikali kuu. Kwa sababu kama gavana I need to work with the National government for the sake of development.

“Rais ulitushinda kura nataka nikuulize ulikuwa na ODM ukatembea na Baba baada ya mambo kuwa mbaya ukahepa ukaenda kwa Uhuru sababu ulikuwa na msimamo. Saa hii weee ni rais.” Arati said during an interdenominational prayer rally attended by the president in Kisii on Sunday, August 20.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Have mercy on workers' payslips – Atwoli pleads as proposed taxes loom

Have mercy on workers' payslips – Atwoli pleads as proposed taxes loom

Raila: 6 projects that Ruto made a mistake in launching

Raila: 6 projects that Ruto made a mistake in launching

77-year-old man found dead in hotel room after checking in with younger woman

77-year-old man found dead in hotel room after checking in with younger woman

2 Kenyan women running sex syndicate in India arrested, 5 rescued

2 Kenyan women running sex syndicate in India arrested, 5 rescued

Governor Kimani Wamatangi addresses reports of fallout with Ruto over land

Governor Kimani Wamatangi addresses reports of fallout with Ruto over land

CS Salim Mvurya makes bold move after daughter took him to court for neglect

CS Salim Mvurya makes bold move after daughter took him to court for neglect

Uhuru vowed to crush & finish me in chilling phone call – Itumbi reveals

Uhuru vowed to crush & finish me in chilling phone call – Itumbi reveals

Inside journalist Sean Cardovillis' last moments before death struck

Inside journalist Sean Cardovillis' last moments before death struck

Mother ruins son's birthday, destroys car he gifted his dad [Photos]

Mother ruins son's birthday, destroys car he gifted his dad [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Two suspects have been charged with impersonating persons employed in the public service at Kiambu Law Courts by detectives based at the DCI headquarters.

How daring cons visited DCI HQ to impersonate NIS, KDF intelligence officers

President William Ruto driving the Autopax Air Yetu electric car from State House to KICC

Cost of owning and maintaining electric car Ruto drove to KICC

A collage of President William Ruto and Vimal Shah

President Ruto appoints billionaire Vimal Shah

Sean Cardovillis

Inside journalist Sean Cardovillis' last moments before death struck