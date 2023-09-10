Raila: 6 projects that Ruto made a mistake in launching

Odinga noted that the President has been undermining devolution by taking over projects and functions that the constitution placed under the devolved units.

He gave the example of building markets and the Affordable Housing Program which he opined should be left to the county bosses as it is a devolved fuction.

“Affordable housing is a devolved function. Give Simba Arati (Kisii governor) the money and let him build the houses. Markets are also a responsibility of counties. He (Ruto) cannot come here and tell people he will build a market and then hand it over to the county. Give Arati money to build the market,” stated the former Prime Minister.

He also cited the subsidised ferlitiser programme, noting that Agriculture is a devolved function and the Head of State has no business meddling in the same.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Agriculture is devolved. Give counties the money to buy the fertiliser and allow them to distribute it,” he stated.

The ODM leader claimed that Ruto has even gone a step further and is on a spree to launch projects implemented by the county governments.

“We have seen him opening county hospitals, telling people how rural roads will be tarmacked,” he said.

“The money being given to KURA should be given to counties and the roads will be built,” he added.

Odinga made the remarks in the company of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, governors Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), Ochilo Ayako (Migori) and Simba Arati in Kisii on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

His visit comes hot in the heels of Ruto’s working tour in which he launched several projects in the county.

During Ruto’s visit, Arati noted that despite being allied to Azimio coalition, he is determined to work with Ruto who is the legitimate winner of the hotly-contested 2022 presidential election to bring development to the county.

“Mimi kama Gavana wa Kisii niko tayari kufanya kazi na serikali kuu. Kwa sababu kama gavana I need to work with the National government for the sake of development.