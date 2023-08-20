The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Simba Arati heaps praises on Ruto, states he defeated Raila fairly & squarely

Charles Ouma

Arati praised Ruto as a clean-hearted man on a mission to take Kenya forward and promised to lead a delegation of leaders from the region to State House

President William Ruto with Kisii governor Simba Arati in Kisii during an interdenominational prayer service on Sunday, August 20, 2023
President William Ruto with Kisii governor Simba Arati in Kisii during an interdenominational prayer service on Sunday, August 20, 2023

Kisii governor Simba Arati has heaped praises on President William Ruto stating that the president defeated opposition leader Raila Odinga fairly and squarely.

Arati noted that despite being allied to Azimio coalition, he is determined to work with Ruto who is the legitimate winner of the hotly-contested 2022 presidential election to bring development to the county.

“Mimi kama Gavana wa Kisii niko tayari kufanya kazi na serikali kuu. Kwa sababu kama gavana I need to work with the National government for the sake of development.

“Rais ulitushinda kura nataka nikuulize ulikuwa na ODM ukatembea na Baba baada ya mambo kuwa mbaya ukahepa ukaenda kwa Uhuru sababu ulikuwa na msimamo. Saa hii weee ni rais.” Arati said during an interdenominational prayer rally attended by the president in Kisii on Sunday, August 20.

Kisii governor Simba Arati speaking during an interdenominational prayer service attended by President William Ruto on Sunday, August 20, 2023
Kisii governor Simba Arati speaking during an interdenominational prayer service attended by President William Ruto on Sunday, August 20, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

He also called for dialogue between the president and Raila, making it clear that contrary to claims by a section of Kenya Kwanza politicians, the opposition is not after a coalition government with the president.

“Sahii kila mtu anakupea heko...kando na kwamba kuna Baba anaongoza maandano na Sisi tunafuata yeye wewe kama Kiongozi ita mzee kaa nayeye na hatutaki nusu mkate,” Arati stated.

Dialogue and patience

He also called for patience and tolerance across the political divide.

“Siasa lazima iwe na adabu kiasi...Your Excellency you are the President of the Republic, we still look up to you, viongozi tuwe na subra hakuna malaika atashuka kutoka mbinguni ni sisi ndio tutasaidia watu wetu,” he added.

He promised to lead a delegation of leaders from the region to State House in pursuit of development, adding that he will support the government’s agenda.

“If there is anything that can be done around Housing in Kisii we shall support. Mambo na uwanja wa ndege ni muhimu sana; tuko na uwanja ambao tuko nayo wa Nyangusu...na itaconnect three counties,” Arati noted.

President William Ruto and a host of other leaders in Kisii during an interdenominational prayer service on Sunday, August 20, 2023
President William Ruto and a host of other leaders in Kisii during an interdenominational prayer service on Sunday, August 20, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
“Tutakuja State House nilete viongozi kuja kuleta maendeleo… We support your agenda, uko na roho safi na hiyo roho ipeleke taifa letu mbele. Unajua wewe hukunywi pombe na uko sober,” Arati added.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

