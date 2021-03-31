Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga have lead Kenyans in mourning the death of Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange, who succumbed to covid-19.

The Jubilee elected MP died on Wednesday morning as he underwent treatment at the Nairobi Hospital.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was among the first leaders to send a message of condolence for the departed leader, who was also Chairperson of the National Assembly's Departmental Committee on Administration and National Security.

Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange is dead

“The cruel hand of death has robbed us of a steadfast leader. A leader and gentleman whose undivided focus was the peace, stability and progress of our country,” said President Uhuru Kenyatta in his condolence message.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in his condolence message pointed out that he had lost a close friend whom he had known for many years.

Deputy President William Ruto also mourned the late legislator as a progressive and selfless politician.

Here's how other leaders mourned Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange

https://twitter.com/Wetangulam/status/1377146803183751168