Raila to host Kenyans for 30th anniversary of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga's legacy

The event, scheduled for January 20, 2024, promises a unique blend of physical and participation, with a distinguished lineup of speakers from home and abroad.

Jaramogi was a celebrated a freedom fighter, family man, founding vice president, businessman, teacher, farmer, politician, and great statesman.

The late Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

Speakers for the event include

1. Mr. John Kamau - Journalist and PhD Student, University of Toronto, Canada

Mr. Kamau, a seasoned journalist and current PhD student, will lend his insights into Jaramogi's place in history. His perspective is expected to provide a unique blend of academic rigor and journalistic depth.

2. Prof. David Throup - George Washington University, Washington, D.C.

Co-Author of "Multi-Party Politics in Kenya," Prof. Throup has deep knowledge of Kenyan politics, especially the multi-party era, will undoubtedly enrich the discourse.

3. Prof. Robert Maxon, PhD - Professor Emeritus of History; West Virginia University, USA

Mentored and Inspired Figures

The even will also feature individuals who were mentored and inspired by Jaramogi, among them.

Prof. Anyang Nyongo - Governor, Kisumu County (Keynote Speaker) Dr. Olara Otunnu - Politician, Diplomat, Lawyer, Former UN Under-Secretary General Mr. Zacchaeus Okoth - Retired Archbishop; Roman Catholic Church Mama Jael Mbogo - Former Councilor, Women's Rights Campaigner, Politician Mzee Gitu Kahengeri - Freedom Fighter Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi - Former Secretary-General, UN Conference on Trade and Development James Orengo - Governor, Siaya County Prof. Michael Chege - Distinguished Scholar in African Development Studies (Keynote Speaker)

