Thought leaders, scholars, pan-Africanists, statesmen, and journalists will converge at the historic Ofafa Memorial Hall in Kisumu to discuss the legacy of the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.
Raila to host Kenyans for 30th anniversary of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga's legacy
Azimio leader Raila Odinga has invited Kenyans to the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the legacy of former VP Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.
The event, scheduled for January 20, 2024, promises a unique blend of physical and participation, with a distinguished lineup of speakers from home and abroad.
Jaramogi was a celebrated a freedom fighter, family man, founding vice president, businessman, teacher, farmer, politician, and great statesman.
Speakers for the event include
1. Mr. John Kamau - Journalist and PhD Student, University of Toronto, Canada
Mr. Kamau, a seasoned journalist and current PhD student, will lend his insights into Jaramogi's place in history. His perspective is expected to provide a unique blend of academic rigor and journalistic depth.
2. Prof. David Throup - George Washington University, Washington, D.C.
Co-Author of "Multi-Party Politics in Kenya," Prof. Throup has deep knowledge of Kenyan politics, especially the multi-party era, will undoubtedly enrich the discourse.
3. Prof. Robert Maxon, PhD - Professor Emeritus of History; West Virginia University, USA
Mentored and Inspired Figures
The even will also feature individuals who were mentored and inspired by Jaramogi, among them.
- Prof. Anyang Nyongo - Governor, Kisumu County (Keynote Speaker)
- Dr. Olara Otunnu - Politician, Diplomat, Lawyer, Former UN Under-Secretary General
- Mr. Zacchaeus Okoth - Retired Archbishop; Roman Catholic Church
- Mama Jael Mbogo - Former Councilor, Women's Rights Campaigner, Politician
- Mzee Gitu Kahengeri - Freedom Fighter
- Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi - Former Secretary-General, UN Conference on Trade and Development
- James Orengo - Governor, Siaya County
- Prof. Michael Chege - Distinguished Scholar in African Development Studies (Keynote Speaker)
The event promises a deep dive into Jaramogi's multifaceted contributions to Kenya's history, offering attendees and virtual participants a comprehensive understanding of the man behind the legacy. As the discussions unfold, the Ofafa Memorial Hall will resonate with the echoes of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga's indelible mark on the nation's past, present, and future.
