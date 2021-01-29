Which Kenyan "Shujaa" said these words? Take this Quiz
Do you remember who said this?
"We will never, never sell our freedom for capital or technical aid. We stand for freedom at any cost."
Jaramogi Oginga Odinga
Tom Mboya
Jomo Kenyatta
Dedan Kimathi
"I would rather die on my legs than live on my knees."
Tom Mboya
Jomo Kenyatta
Dedan Kimathi
Harry Thuku
Dedan Kimathi Next question
"Where there has been racial hatred, it must be ended. Where there has been tribal animosity, it will be finished. Let us not dwell upon the bitterness of the past. I would rather look to the future, to the good new Kenya, not to the bad old days. If we can create this sense of national direction and identity, we shall have gone a long way to solving our economic problems."
Tom Mboya
Jaramogi Oginga Odinga
Dedan Kimathi
Jomo Kenyatta
"A private army? Well I wish I had it but in the present moment, I am very sorry that I haven't got it!"
Bildad Kaggia
Jaramogi Oginga Odinga
General Mathenge
Field Marshall Dedan Kimathi
"I consider myself a great African patriot fighting, not for the liberation of Kenya alone, but for East Africa and the rest of the continent."
Dedan Kimathi
Martin Shikuku
Koitalel Arap Samoei
Masinde Muliro
Dedan Kimathi Next question
