Ruto officially replaces Gen Ogolla & reshuffles top military bosses

President Ruto, who also serves as the Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, has promoted Lieutenant General Charles Muriu Kahariri to the prestigious rank of General and appointed him as the Chief of the Defence Forces.

General Kahariri officially steps in to fill the vacancy left by the late former CDF General Francis Ogolla.

President William Ruto during a ceremony in honour of the military officers killed in a helicopter crash in Nairobi, on 20 April, 2024. © Luis Tato/AFP Pulse Live Kenya

John Mugaraival Omonda has been elevated to the rank of Lieutenant General and appointed as the Vice Chief of the Defence Forces

Additionally, Major General John Mugaraival Omonda has been elevated to the rank of Lieutenant General and now serves as the Vice Chief of the Defence Forces.

This change follows his successful tenure as the Kenya Air Force Commander, showcasing his broad experience and leadership in military operations.

The president has also posted Major General Fatuma Gaiti Ahmed to lead the Kenya Air Force and appointed her as Commander. She is Kenya's first female major general.

Major General Fatuma Gaiti Ahmed to lead the Kenya Air Force and appointed her as Commander

The reshuffling extends to Major General Paul Owuor Otieno, who has been posted to the Kenya Navy and appointed as its Commander.

Major General Paul Owuor Otieno Pulse Live Kenya

Major General Thomas Njoroge Ng'ang’a has been tasked with a new role at the National Defence University, appointed as Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration and Finance, while Brigadier Peter Nyamu Gitihinji has been promoted to Major General and now oversees the Air National Defence College as Senior Directing Staff.

Major General Thomas Njoroge Ng'ang’a has been tasked with a new role at the National Defence University, appointed as Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration and Finance Pulse Live Kenya

Additionally, Brigadier Jattani Kampare Gula and Brigadier George Okumu have both been promoted to Major General. Brigadier Gula will take over as the Managing Director of the Kenya Meat Commission, and Brigadier Okumu will lead the Kenya Ordnance Factories Corporation and Food Processing Factory.

Brigadier Samuel Kosgei Kipkorir has been appointed as the Deputy Commander of the Kenya Air Force.