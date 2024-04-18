The sports category has moved to a new website.

Breaking news:
Ruto details Gen Francis Ogolla's last moments before chopper crash [Video]

Denis Mwangi

RIP General Francis Ogolla

President William Ruto presided over the swearing in ceremony of General Francis Ogolla as the Chief of Defence at State House, Nairobi on April 29, 2023
President William Ruto presided over the swearing in ceremony of General Francis Ogolla as the Chief of Defence at State House, Nairobi on April 29, 2023

President William Ruto has confirmed that Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla passed away in a helicopter crash Sindar area at the West Pokot & Elgeyo Marakwet border on Thursday, April 18.

President Ruto made the announcement during public address at State House, Nairobi.

Together with General Ogolla in the crash were 11 other gallant military personnel, nine who also passed on with him while two survived.

The Chief of Defence Forces had left Nairobi on Thursday morning to visit troops deployed in the North Rift under the operation Maliza Uhalifu in the bandit prone region and to also inspect the ongoing school renovation works.

The CDF was briefed on the security situation after which he proceeded to Kainuk Forward Operating Base to meet soldiers.

President William Ruto and Chief of Defence Francis Ogolla during Mashujaa celebrations on October 20, 2023
President William Ruto and Chief of Defence Francis Ogolla during Mashujaa celebrations on October 20, 2023

He departed Kainuk to Cheptulel High School to inspect school renovations.

Departed to the recruit training school in Uasin Gishu. However the Huey chopper crashed shortly after take off.

President Ruto said the loss is painful to him, the KDF family and Kenyans.

He conveyed his condolences to the families grieving following the tragic accident.

READ: CS Kindiki reveals how bandit took over school & used classes as wives' bedrooms

The head of state also announced that the Kenya Airforce has dispatched an air investigation team to probe the crash.

President Ruto concluded be declaring three days of mourning beginning April 19. All flags will fly at half mast in Kenya and the country's missions abroad.

President William Ruto presided over the swearing in ceremony of General Francis Ogolla as the Chief of Defence at State House, Nairobi on April 29, 2023
President William Ruto presided over the swearing in ceremony of General Francis Ogolla as the Chief of Defence at State House, Nairobi on April 29, 2023
READ: Gen Francis Ogolla's daughter shares heartfelt tribute after deadly crash

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

