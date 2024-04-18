Ruto details Gen Francis Ogolla's last moments before chopper crash [Video]

President Ruto made the announcement during public address at State House, Nairobi.

Together with General Ogolla in the crash were 11 other gallant military personnel, nine who also passed on with him while two survived.

The Chief of Defence Forces had left Nairobi on Thursday morning to visit troops deployed in the North Rift under the operation Maliza Uhalifu in the bandit prone region and to also inspect the ongoing school renovation works.

The CDF was briefed on the security situation after which he proceeded to Kainuk Forward Operating Base to meet soldiers.

President William Ruto and Chief of Defence Francis Ogolla during Mashujaa celebrations on October 20, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

He departed Kainuk to Cheptulel High School to inspect school renovations.

Departed to the recruit training school in Uasin Gishu. However the Huey chopper crashed shortly after take off.

President Ruto said the loss is painful to him, the KDF family and Kenyans.

He conveyed his condolences to the families grieving following the tragic accident.

The head of state also announced that the Kenya Airforce has dispatched an air investigation team to probe the crash.

President Ruto concluded be declaring three days of mourning beginning April 19. All flags will fly at half mast in Kenya and the country's missions abroad.

President William Ruto presided over the swearing in ceremony of General Francis Ogolla as the Chief of Defence at State House, Nairobi on April 29, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya