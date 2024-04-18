President William Ruto has confirmed that Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla passed away in a helicopter crash Sindar area at the West Pokot & Elgeyo Marakwet border on Thursday, April 18.
Ruto details Gen Francis Ogolla's last moments before chopper crash [Video]
RIP General Francis Ogolla
Recommended articles
President Ruto made the announcement during public address at State House, Nairobi.
Together with General Ogolla in the crash were 11 other gallant military personnel, nine who also passed on with him while two survived.
The Chief of Defence Forces had left Nairobi on Thursday morning to visit troops deployed in the North Rift under the operation Maliza Uhalifu in the bandit prone region and to also inspect the ongoing school renovation works.
The CDF was briefed on the security situation after which he proceeded to Kainuk Forward Operating Base to meet soldiers.
He departed Kainuk to Cheptulel High School to inspect school renovations.
Departed to the recruit training school in Uasin Gishu. However the Huey chopper crashed shortly after take off.
President Ruto said the loss is painful to him, the KDF family and Kenyans.
He conveyed his condolences to the families grieving following the tragic accident.
The head of state also announced that the Kenya Airforce has dispatched an air investigation team to probe the crash.
President Ruto concluded be declaring three days of mourning beginning April 19. All flags will fly at half mast in Kenya and the country's missions abroad.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke