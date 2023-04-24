Ruto weighs in on Pastor Mackenzie's controversial Good News International church

Speaking on Monday, April 24, President William Ruto likened Pastor Mackenzie to a terrorist who uses religion to advance his unusual ideologies.

The head of state called for the prosecution of the arrested clergyman, saying that Mackenzie belongs in jail.



“We must, as a nation, continuously look out for those who want to abuse, even the religious sector. People are masquerading as religious people, yet what they do is contrary to the teachings and beliefs of religion, whether they are Christian, Muslim or any other religion.

“What we are seeing in Shakahola, Kilifi county, is akin to terrorism. There is no difference between Mr Mackenzie who pretends and postures as a pastor when in fact, he is a terrible criminal,” he said.

President Ruto instructed the agencies concerned to investigate the church and get to the root cause of the activities of “people who are using religion to advance weird unacceptable ideology in Kenya that is causing unnecessary loss of life.”

The head of state also called for the prosecution of any religious leaders who influence their followers against the tenets of the constitution of Kenya.

Some leaders are said to advise their congregants against sending children to school or against accessing proper health services in hospitals.

Pastor Paul Mackenzie of the Good News International Church Pulse Live Kenya

As of Monday midday, 58 bodies had been retrieved from Shakahola forest while other followers of the Pastor Mackenzie church were found starving and on the brink of death.

Some of Pastor Mackenzie's controversial teachings include:-