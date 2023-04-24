Shakahola Massacre: Families urge gov't to find living kin instead of exhuming the dead

Interior CS Prof. Kithure Kindiki gave orders to cordon off the area and officially classified the mass deaths as a massacre.

"The unfolding Shakahola Forest Massacre is the clearest abuse of the constitutionally enshrined human right to freedom of worship. Prima facie, large-scale crimes under Kenyan law, as well as international law, have been committed," the CS stated.

With the exhumation exercise still underway and a number of shallow mass graves identified, families who suspect their relatives might have been misled in the cult have emerged to try and find them.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, a section of the family members urged the government to make efforts to find those who may still be alive and hiding in the Shakahola forest.

"I'm here to find some of my family members who joined Paul Mackenzie's church two years ago. I've been here for a week already and I still haven't found them," a man told reporters saying that he had travelled from the Western region to the Coast.

He added: "The police are putting a lot of effort to exhume the dead instead of finding those who may still be alive. Those who are still alive are so many and they are still hiding in the forest."

More relatives have camped at the Malindi Police Station where they are working with the authorities to give more details about their relatives, especially those who can still be reached on phone.

Human rights workers have raised alarm over the number of children being discovered among the dead worshipers.

Paul Mackenzie Nthenge's teachings at the Good News International Church

Church leader Paul Mackenzie Nthenge is the man behind the "starvation cult". In a recent interview with Nation, Mackenzie insisted that he is not a pastor, clarifying that the title is a nickname most people have chosen to use when referring to him.

Good News International Church leader Paul Mackenzie Nthenge being led out of a police station Pulse Live Kenya

