Ruto flies out as Interior PS steps in for send-off protocol

Denis Mwangi

President William Ruto leaves for 23rd COMESA Summit. He is seen off by Interior PS Raymond Omollo

President William Ruto leaves for 23rd COMESA Summit flanked by Interior PS Raymond Omollo and CDF Charles Kahariri
President William Ruto leaves for 23rd COMESA Summit flanked by Interior PS Raymond Omollo and CDF Charles Kahariri

President William Ruto has traveled to Burundi to attend the 23rd COMESA (Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa) Summit.

The summit, which commemorates the 30th anniversary of COMESA, brings together Heads of State and Government from member countries in Bujumbura.

In a notable departure from tradition, President Ruto was seen off by the Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, a role previously undertaken by either the Deputy President or the Interior Cabinet Secretary.

The change comes after the recent impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, with the Interior Cabinet Secretary now designated as the Deputy President awaiting swearing in.

President William Ruto leaves for 23rd COMESA Summit. He is seen off by Interior PS Raymond Omollo
President William Ruto leaves for 23rd COMESA Summit flanked by Interior PS Raymond Omollo and CDF Charles Kahariri

COMESA, representing a combined market of 640 million people with a GDP of $1 trillion, is an essential trading bloc for Kenya.

Currently, Kenya holds a 12.4% share of the regional market, second only to Egypt.

The summit offers a platform for Kenya to strengthen trade ties and expand its export footprint across the COMESA region, which has witnessed an 8.9% growth in Kenya’s exports between 2019 and 2023.

During the summit, President Ruto is set to engage in high-level discussions aimed at enhancing Kenya’s trade relations with key strategic partners.

He is scheduled to meet with leaders from Egypt, Zambia, and Ethiopia, focusing on collaborative initiatives to bolster regional trade.

A key topic of discussion with Egypt involves reinforcing the Kenya-Egypt partnership, with both countries committed to increasing bilateral trade.

In his discussions with Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema, Ruto aims to explore mechanisms to improve trade flows and set up a Joint Trade Committee to resolve non-tariff barriers, enhancing the ease of doing business within the region.

President William Ruto leaves for 23rd COMESA Summit
President William Ruto leaves for 23rd COMESA Summit

Apart from bilateral discussions, Ruto’s agenda at the summit includes addressing sector-specific issues and securing support for Kenya’s broader regional aspirations.

Notable items on the agenda are:

Extension of Sugar Safeguard Measures: Aimed at revitalizing Kenya’s sugar industry, the safeguard measures are crucial for stabilizing the sector within the competitive COMESA market.

Bid for the Tripartite Free Trade Area (TFTA) Secretariat: Kenya is seeking support to host the TFTA Secretariat, a strategic position that would place it at the center of collaboration among COMESA, the East African Community, and the Southern African Development Community.

African Union Commission Chairperson Candidacy: President Ruto is also rallying support for Kenya’s bid for the African Union Commission chairperson position, further positioning the nation as a leader in African diplomacy and trade.

President Ruto’s participation underscores Kenya's commitment to deepening regional economic integration through strengthened value chains.

By aligning with COMESA’s vision of an interconnected African market, Kenya aims to position itself as a hub for economic and infrastructural development, fostering a robust environment for trade within Eastern and Southern Africa.

As COMESA celebrates its 30th anniversary, the summit in Bujumbura reflects the trading bloc’s enduring role in promoting economic growth and collaboration across Africa.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

