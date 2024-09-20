Ruto flies back to U.S. 3 months after state visit

The assembly, gathering global leaders, will address pressing international challenges, with a focus on sustainable development, global governance, and climate action.

At the core of President Ruto's agenda is the push for comprehensive reforms of multilateral institutions such as the United Nations.

The Kenyan leader is expected to call for accelerated changes, ensuring that these global entities remain relevant and responsive to the urgent challenges faced by developing nations, including Kenya and Africa at large.

Advocacy for Institutional Reforms

During the upcoming Summit of the Future, an event organized by the UN, President Ruto will spotlight the inefficiencies within the current multilateral system.

His primary concern lies in the system's inability to effectively handle interconnected crises, such as climate change, debt burdens, prolonged conflicts, and the erosion of democratic governance.

President William Ruto in his office at State House, Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

The President aims to secure a commitment towards a more democratic, transparent, and equitable global order under the proposed Pact for the Future.

This pact, as envisioned by Ruto, will emphasise solutions that address the specific needs of African nations.

His advocacy will focus on ensuring that emerging global governance systems are inclusive and responsive to the rapidly changing dynamics brought about by technology and economic shifts.

Climate Action and Digital Inclusion

President Ruto’s presence at the UNGA will also include high-level discussions on bridging the global digital divide.

He is expected to highlight the need for inclusive digital economies, emphasising equitable access to new technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and responsible data governance.

Ruto will stress the importance of digital inclusion as a pathway to sustainable development and poverty alleviation for African nations.

On the climate front, Ruto will amplify Kenya's leadership role in global climate action.

As a major proponent of the Nairobi Declaration on the Africa Climate Summit, the President seeks to galvanise international support for initiatives such as the African Green Industrialisation Initiative and the African Renewable Energy Strategy.

These initiatives aim to promote equitable climate financing, especially for nations disproportionately affected by climate change.

President William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

Bilateral Engagements

In addition to his participation at UNGA, President Ruto will engage in a series of bilateral talks with world leaders and key international organisations.

The meetings will focus on enhancing Kenya’s trade relations, promoting renewable energy, and strengthening diplomatic partnerships.

Among the notable discussions will be his meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

The two will discuss Kenya's role as the host of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and explore Kenya's leadership in the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti.

Ruto’s bilateral engagements are crucial for positioning Kenya as a key player in global trade, investment, and technological innovation.

Strengthening Kenya’s Global Standing

For President Ruto, the UN General Assembly offers a strategic platform to strengthen Kenya’s global standing and advocate for Africa’s representation in key global institutions.

His call for Africa to have a greater say in bodies such as the UN Security Council and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will be a recurring theme throughout his discussions at the UN.