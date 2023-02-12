ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto's 2 ultimatums to Kindiki after deadly ambush by armed bandits

Charles Ouma

President William Ruto explained during an interdenominational church service that he had clearly communicated the instructions to Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki.

President at an interdenominational Church service at the Nakuru Athletic Club Grounds, Nakuru County on Sunday, February 12, 2023
President at an interdenominational Church service at the Nakuru Athletic Club Grounds, Nakuru County on Sunday, February 12, 2023

In the wake of Friday’s deadly ambush in which armed bandits killed at least 4 police officers and left several others injured, President William Ruto has issued an ultimatum to Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The President who was speaking at an interdenominational Church service at the Nakuru Athletic Club Grounds, Nakuru County revealed that he has instructed the CS to move from his Nairobi-based office and reside in the troubled North-Rift region and address the security situation there.

The president added that Kindiki will leave the troubled region where armed bandits have been terrorizing security agencies and civilians once security is restored in the area.

"I know we have issues regarding security operations in North Rift. Out of all CSs you have been shown, the Interior CS is not here. This is because he is there. Today he was in Baringo.

"Previously, he was in Turkana. I instructed Kindiki to leave Nairobi and go live in the North Rift until the vice of people losing their lives stops.

"With the government's efforts, we will deal with them and ensure no Kenyan life is lost. We will deal with them ruthlessly," the president explained.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, President William Ruto, First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto and Chief Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at an interdenominational Church service at the Nakuru Athletic Club Grounds, Nakuru County on Sunday, February 12, 2023
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, President William Ruto, First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto and Chief Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at an interdenominational Church service at the Nakuru Athletic Club Grounds, Nakuru County on Sunday, February 12, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

The ultimatum came hours after a deadly ambush by armed bandits Kitale-Lodwar Highway which left a wave of destruction in their wake, including four dead police officers, several injured and vehicles destroyed.

The incident happened on Friday night, February 10 at around 11.50 pm when around 200 bandits ambushed the security officers.

READ: 3 officers dead, scores injured as bandits defy CS Kindiki and ambush police

The officers fired back to neutralize the attackers before yet another group of armed bandits joined, attacking the security officers from behind and leaving them right in the middle, surrounded by the attackers.

"As the security officers were concentrating on neutralising the attackers, they were attacked from behind by another group of about 100 armed bandits surrounding the officers from all directions," read part of the police report on the incident.

Turkana County Police Commander Samuel Ndanyi confirmed that the exchange of fire went on for about two hours before the bandits fled the scene, leaving casualties behind.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Gachagua responds to alleged raid at Matiangi’s home and what he should do

Gachagua responds to alleged raid at Matiangi’s home and what he should do

Ruto's 2 ultimatums to Kindiki after deadly ambush by armed bandits

Ruto's 2 ultimatums to Kindiki after deadly ambush by armed bandits

Jubilee MPs openly defy Uhuru a day after his bold declaration in Kisumu

Jubilee MPs openly defy Uhuru a day after his bold declaration in Kisumu

2 key issues expected to dominate the AU Summit 2023 agenda

2 key issues expected to dominate the AU Summit 2023 agenda

Ruto on the spot as Kenya Kwanza parties protest betrayal, unmet promises

Ruto on the spot as Kenya Kwanza parties protest betrayal, unmet promises

Mourners interrupt brothers' burial, carry coffins 10 kms to police station

Mourners interrupt brothers' burial, carry coffins 10 kms to police station

Uhuru declares political stand in first rally as opposition to Ruto builds up

Uhuru declares political stand in first rally as opposition to Ruto builds up

Statue of Mary untouched after church collapses [Photos]

Statue of Mary untouched after church collapses [Photos]

'Freshers' terrorising Nairobi residents flashed out in undercover DCI operation

'Freshers' terrorising Nairobi residents flashed out in undercover DCI operation

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Barbara Magoha speaking at Consolata Shrine in Nairobi on February 9, 2023

Barbara Magoha recounts how husband appeared to her in a dream day after his death

Young woman opening the car door. Credit: Fotostorm

Why many Kenyans are experiencing slight shock when touching cars, doors, other objects

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i

Raila rushes to Matiangi's house after reports of police presence [Video]

Collage of Police IG Japheth Koome and former Interior CS Fred Matiang'

Police IG speaks after reports of Matiangi's house raid