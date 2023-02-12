Ruto's 2 ultimatums to Kindiki after deadly ambush by armed bandits

The President who was speaking at an interdenominational Church service at the Nakuru Athletic Club Grounds, Nakuru County revealed that he has instructed the CS to move from his Nairobi-based office and reside in the troubled North-Rift region and address the security situation there.

The president added that Kindiki will leave the troubled region where armed bandits have been terrorizing security agencies and civilians once security is restored in the area.

"I know we have issues regarding security operations in North Rift. Out of all CSs you have been shown, the Interior CS is not here. This is because he is there. Today he was in Baringo.

"Previously, he was in Turkana. I instructed Kindiki to leave Nairobi and go live in the North Rift until the vice of people losing their lives stops.

"With the government's efforts, we will deal with them and ensure no Kenyan life is lost. We will deal with them ruthlessly," the president explained.

Pulse Live Kenya

The ultimatum came hours after a deadly ambush by armed bandits Kitale-Lodwar Highway which left a wave of destruction in their wake, including four dead police officers, several injured and vehicles destroyed.

The incident happened on Friday night, February 10 at around 11.50 pm when around 200 bandits ambushed the security officers.

The officers fired back to neutralize the attackers before yet another group of armed bandits joined, attacking the security officers from behind and leaving them right in the middle, surrounded by the attackers.

"As the security officers were concentrating on neutralising the attackers, they were attacked from behind by another group of about 100 armed bandits surrounding the officers from all directions," read part of the police report on the incident.