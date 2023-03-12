Ruto’s mother, Mama Sarah Cheruiyot bonds with family in fun-filled outing [Photos]

In the company of family, Mama Sara spent quality time during the game drive with the memories captured on camera.

She also settled down to enjoy a meal at the park as she mingled freely with the Kenya Wildlife Service staff.

Dressed elegantly in the attire for a game drive, the president’s mother stepped out in the warm weather and traversed the expansive park in a tour van in the company of family.

On standby to take her around during the fun-filled outing was Kenya Wildlife Services CEO Erastus Kanga.

Photos shared by the president’s brother, David who appreciated the KWS team for the great game drive show Mama Sarah in high spirits during the outing.

"I would like to thank the staff of Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) led by the CEO and personal friend Dr Erastus Kanga for according my mother with a great reception and game drive at the Nairobi National Park," David shared.

He called for concerted efforts to conserve wildlife and hailed the focus on local tourism that has gathered momentum in the country with Kenyans stepping out to sample the tourist attractions found within the country’s borders.

"Unfortunately, the focus in the past has been foreign tourism. However, with the renewed focus on local tourism, our national parks will be a great source of fun for our families and friends," he added.

Below are more photos of Mama Sarah's fun-filled adventure.

