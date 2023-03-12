ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto’s mother, Mama Sarah Cheruiyot bonds with family in fun-filled outing [Photos]

Charles Ouma

President William Ruto’s mother, Mama Sarah Cheruiyot spends quality time with family

Ruto’s mother, Mama Sarah Cheruiyot bonds with family during tour of Nairobi National Park
Ruto’s mother, Mama Sarah Cheruiyot bonds with family during tour of Nairobi National Park

President William Ruto’s mother, Mama Sarah Cheruiyot took time to enjoy Kenya’s wildlife, having a fun-filled tour of Nairobi National Park.

Recommended articles

In the company of family, Mama Sara spent quality time during the game drive with the memories captured on camera.

She also settled down to enjoy a meal at the park as she mingled freely with the Kenya Wildlife Service staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dressed elegantly in the attire for a game drive, the president’s mother stepped out in the warm weather and traversed the expansive park in a tour van in the company of family.

Ruto’s mother, Mama Sarah Cheruiyot bonds with family during tour of Nairobi National Park
Ruto’s mother, Mama Sarah Cheruiyot bonds with family during tour of Nairobi National Park Pulse Live Kenya

On standby to take her around during the fun-filled outing was Kenya Wildlife Services CEO Erastus Kanga.

Photos shared by the president’s brother, David who appreciated the KWS team for the great game drive show Mama Sarah in high spirits during the outing.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I would like to thank the staff of Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) led by the CEO and personal friend Dr Erastus Kanga for according my mother with a great reception and game drive at the Nairobi National Park," David shared.

Ruto’s mother, Mama Sarah Cheruiyot bonds with family in tour of Nairobi National Park
Ruto’s mother, Mama Sarah Cheruiyot bonds with family in tour of Nairobi National Park Pulse Live Kenya

He called for concerted efforts to conserve wildlife and hailed the focus on local tourism that has gathered momentum in the country with Kenyans stepping out to sample the tourist attractions found within the country’s borders.

"Unfortunately, the focus in the past has been foreign tourism. However, with the renewed focus on local tourism, our national parks will be a great source of fun for our families and friends," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: William Samoei Ruto profile

Below are more photos of Mama Sarah's fun-filled adventure.

Ruto’s mother, Mama Sarah Cheruiyot bonds with family during tour of Nairobi National Park
Ruto’s mother, Mama Sarah Cheruiyot bonds with family during tour of Nairobi National Park Pulse Live Kenya
Ruto’s mother, Mama Sarah Cheruiyot bonds with family in tour of Nairobi National Park
Ruto’s mother, Mama Sarah Cheruiyot bonds with family in tour of Nairobi National Park Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT
Ruto’s mother, Mama Sarah Cheruiyot bonds with family in tour of Nairobi National Park
Ruto’s mother, Mama Sarah Cheruiyot bonds with family in tour of Nairobi National Park Pulse Live Kenya
Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Another 23-year-old found dead in area where Jeff Mwathi died

Another 23-year-old found dead in area where Jeff Mwathi died

Ruto’s mother, Mama Sarah Cheruiyot bonds with family in fun-filled outing [Photos]

Ruto’s mother, Mama Sarah Cheruiyot bonds with family in fun-filled outing [Photos]

How Uhuru saved Matiang'i from DCI

How Uhuru saved Matiang'i from DCI

Ruto picks ex-CITAM Bishop David Oginde to head EACC

Ruto picks ex-CITAM Bishop David Oginde to head EACC

Ruto's team rolls out 5 strategies to counter Raila's mass protest

Ruto's team rolls out 5 strategies to counter Raila's mass protest

Father scared after losing children in road accident

Father scared after losing children in road accident

DJ Fatxo speaks on Jeff Mwathi's death as detectives visit his house [Video]

DJ Fatxo speaks on Jeff Mwathi's death as detectives visit his house [Video]

TikTok couple perish in Kwale after sharing videos of their beach adventures

TikTok couple perish in Kwale after sharing videos of their beach adventures

Raila lectures police at roadblock along road leading to Kisumu State Lodge

Raila lectures police at roadblock along road leading to Kisumu State Lodge

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The late Priscah Mwaro and Sports CS Ababu Namwamba

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba's ex-wife dies

Rally driver Maxine Wahome

Maxine Wahome charged with murder of rally driver Asad Khan

Ababu Namwamba and Daniel Ndambuki 'Churchil'

CS Namwamba given 48 hours to explain appointment of Churchill, 10 others

File image of an accident scene cordoned off by police.

TikTok couple perish in Kwale after sharing videos of their beach adventures