Deputy President William Ruto's mother, Mama Sarah Cheruiyot, was among hundreds of mourners who showed up at the funeral service of Kenya's second President the late Daniel arap Moi.

Mama Sarah, who rarely makes public appearance, sat at the VIP dais behind ODM Leader Raila Odinga and next to Ruto's handlers.

Ruto has a long political relationship with Mzee Moi whom he acknowledges as his political mentor.

"Moi was a very generous, giving man. Maybe some of us learnt that giving from him or he may have influenced us in some way. I remember my first interaction with Moi... a few of us students asked him to give us a piece of land in Eldoret and he actually did. We sold it and I used the proceeds to by my first car," the DP said in a recent interview.

According to those who worked with Moi, the former President would often ask his allies and friends to introduce him to their families which may explain Mama Sarah's presence at the Nyayo Memorial Service.

In the recent past, the Mois and the Rutos have not seen eye to eye with the DP ocassionally being blocked from meeting the former President while he was ailing.