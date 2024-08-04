Sh10.7B: The total net worth of Ruto's 20 CS nominees & breakdown

The rate at which CS nominees who served in the previous cabinet grew their wealth also stood out during the exercise.

At 32 years of age, Eric Muga has the least net worth at sh31 million with former Mombasa governor leading the park with a net worth of sh2.3billion.

Below is the net worth of the various nominees as established during the vetting exercise.

John Mbadi (Ministry of National Treasury)-Sh380 million net worth Salim Mvurya (Ministry of Trade and Investments)- currently worth Sh158 million Rebecca Miano (Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife)- net worth of Sh444,000,000 Opiyo Wandayi (Energy and Petroleum)-worth Sh530million Kipchumba Murkomen (Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports) worth Sh620 million. Ali Hassan Joho (Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs) Sh2,361,332,249 net worth Alfred Mutua - Ministry of Labour and Social Protection-Net worth of 462 million, up from Sh420Million 20 months ago. Wycliffe Oparanya (Ministry of Cooperatives and MSMEs)- worth Sh600,000,000. Justin Muturi (Ministry of Public Service) has his net worth at Sh801million. This is an increase of Sh40million from the previous 761million when he appeared for vetting 20 months ago. Stella Soy Langat (Ministry of Gender, Culture, Arts and Heritage) -net worth of 70 million. Prof Kithure Kindiki (Interior and National Administration) – net worth of Sh694million, an increase of Sh150 million since last vetting two years ago. Roselinda Soipan Tuya (Defence)-worth 243 million, an increase of Sh156 million she reported in October 2022 when she was being vetted for the Environment CS position Eric Murithi Muga (Water, Sanitation and Irrigation)-net worth of Sh31 million Davis Chirchir (Roads and Transport) - net worth of Sh509.8 million, an increase of Sh27.6 m since last vetting 20 months ago. Aden Duale- (Environment, Climate Change and Forestry)-net worth is currently Sh980 million, an increase of Sh129 million since last vetting 20 months ago for the Defense docket. Alice Wahome (Lands, Housing and Urban Development) - net worth of Sh327, 650, 000. Dr Andrew Muihia Karanja (Agriculture and Livestock Development) – worth Sh.214 million Julius Migos Ogamba (Education) – Sh790 million Dr Margret Nyambura Ndung'u (Information, Communications and the Digital Economy) - net worth of Sh95.3 million Dr Debra Mlongo Barasa (Health) - worth Sh455,845,320

