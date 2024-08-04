The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Sh10.7B: The total net worth of Ruto's 20 CS nominees & breakdown

Charles Ouma

Spread among the 20 CS nominees is a net worth of more than 10.7 billion with Hassan Joho having the highest net worth at Sh2.3billion while the one with the least has it at Sh31 million

President William Ruto flanked by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua & Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi
President William Ruto flanked by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua & Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi

The vetting of Cabinet Secretary nominees announced by President William Ruto has given Kenyans a glimpse into the net worth of the men and women who are likely to serve in various dockets.

Recommended articles

The rate at which CS nominees who served in the previous cabinet grew their wealth also stood out during the exercise.

At 32 years of age, Eric Muga has the least net worth at sh31 million with former Mombasa governor leading the park with a net worth of sh2.3billion.

Hassan Joho appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments
Hassan Joho appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments Hassan Joho appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Joho passionately defends his Sh2.3B wealth, education, and business operations

Below is the net worth of the various nominees as established during the vetting exercise.

  1. John Mbadi (Ministry of National Treasury)-Sh380 million net worth
  2. Salim Mvurya (Ministry of Trade and Investments)- currently worth Sh158 million
  3. Rebecca Miano (Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife)- net worth of Sh444,000,000
  4. Opiyo Wandayi (Energy and Petroleum)-worth Sh530million
  5. Kipchumba Murkomen (Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports) worth Sh620 million.
  6. Ali Hassan Joho (Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs) Sh2,361,332,249 net worth
  7. Alfred Mutua - Ministry of Labour and Social Protection-Net worth of 462 million, up from Sh420Million 20 months ago.
  8. Wycliffe Oparanya (Ministry of Cooperatives and MSMEs)- worth Sh600,000,000.
  9. Justin Muturi (Ministry of Public Service) has his net worth at Sh801million. This is an increase of Sh40million from the previous 761million when he appeared for vetting 20 months ago.
  10. Stella Soy Langat (Ministry of Gender, Culture, Arts and Heritage) -net worth of 70 million.
  11. Prof Kithure Kindiki (Interior and National Administration) – net worth of Sh694million, an increase of Sh150 million since last vetting two years ago.
  12. Roselinda Soipan Tuya (Defence)-worth 243 million, an increase of Sh156 million she reported in October 2022 when she was being vetted for the Environment CS position
  13. Eric Murithi Muga (Water, Sanitation and Irrigation)-net worth of Sh31 million
  14. Davis Chirchir (Roads and Transport) - net worth of Sh509.8 million, an increase of Sh27.6 m since last vetting 20 months ago.
  15. Aden Duale- (Environment, Climate Change and Forestry)-net worth is currently Sh980 million, an increase of Sh129 million since last vetting 20 months ago for the Defense docket.
  16. Alice Wahome (Lands, Housing and Urban Development) - net worth of Sh327, 650, 000.
  17. Dr Andrew Muihia Karanja (Agriculture and Livestock Development) – worth Sh.214 million
  18. Julius Migos Ogamba (Education) – Sh790 million
  19. Dr Margret Nyambura Ndung'u (Information, Communications and the Digital Economy) - net worth of Sh95.3 million
  20. Dr Debra Mlongo Barasa (Health) - worth Sh455,845,320
Raila Odinga speaks on the steps of the KICC where he and President William Ruto announced to the country that the National Multi-Sectoral Forum will start talks on July 15, 2024
Raila Odinga speaks on the steps of the KICC where he and President William Ruto announced to the country that the National Multi-Sectoral Forum will start talks on July 15, 2024 Raila Odinga speaks on the steps of the KICC where he and President William Ruto announced to the country that the National Multi-Sectoral Forum will start talks on July 15, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Members of parliament also grilled the CS nominees on different aspects which they provided responses to, including allegations of corruption and questionable dealings, academic qualifications and previous records.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Sh10.7B: The total net worth of Ruto's 20 CS nominees & breakdown

Sh10.7B: The total net worth of Ruto's 20 CS nominees & breakdown

How Ruto's 10 CS nominees grew their net worth by more than 739 million in 20 months

How Ruto's 10 CS nominees grew their net worth by more than 739 million in 20 months

Orengo reveals how Raila’s successor as Azimio leader will be determined

Orengo reveals how Raila’s successor as Azimio leader will be determined

Alfred Mutua clarifies his relationship with lady linked to the Sh400M jobs scam

Alfred Mutua clarifies his relationship with lady linked to the Sh400M jobs scam

Yes. I got a D-: Joho on the inspiration Kenyans should get from his academic journey

Yes. I got a D-: Joho on the inspiration Kenyans should get from his academic journey

Joho passionately defends his Sh2.3B wealth, education, and business operations

Joho passionately defends his Sh2.3B wealth, education, and business operations

Toi fire tragedy survivor how husband saved her & last moments for 4 killed in inferno

Toi fire tragedy survivor how husband saved her & last moments for 4 killed in inferno

Ruto's PS slams Sudi for flaunting 16.6M watch on Obinna Show

Ruto's PS slams Sudi for flaunting 16.6M watch on Obinna Show

Boniface Mwangi's message before his social media accounts were deactivated sparks concerns

Boniface Mwangi's message before his social media accounts were deactivated sparks concerns

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi during the launch of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET-CDACC) Strategic Plan 2023-2027

Gov't to conduct due diligence probe into Adani's JKIA bid

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula

Why MPs are against media focus on CS nominees' wealth declarations

Eric Mugaa, the nominee for Cabinet Secretary for Water and Irrigation, appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments for vetting.

Water CS nominee Eric Mugaa's net worth fascinates MPs

File image of Raila Odinga

Raila reveals what he told Ruto & how ODM was bypassed when naming CS nominees