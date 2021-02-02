Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Mbuvi Sonko will remain in police custody for another two days.

The former governor will be held at the Gigiri Police until 4th February 2021, pending a court ruling on his release.

Sonko who was taken to court on Tuesday, was charged with 12 counts, among them assault, robbery with violence and destruction of property.

He denied all the charges.

Sonko had been summoned to record a statement with DCI on Monday, after claims he made of being involved in violent activity with Interior Principal Secretary Dr. Karanja Kibicho.