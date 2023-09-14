Sam Gituku shuts down CS Kuria with live supermarket prices during interview [Video]

CS Kuria accused Citizen TV of inflating the prices of essential goods in the market to paint the government in bad light, claiming that the station was perceived to be opposed to President William Ruto’s administration.

Several times during the show, the CS entered into heated debates about the cost of living and prices of commodities, with the CS daring the station to transmit prices from a supermarket showing the real situation on the ground.

Trade CS Moses Kuria's during an interview at Citizen TV Pulse Live Kenya

“I wish your figures were factual. You pride yourself on your TV being the most-watched in the country. Don't forget that there is somebody who is watching you from a supermarket so be careful.

“Let's take cooking oil for example. It is much lower than what you project there and Kenyans know that. You have said correctly that the price has come down but it is not to the level you have said, it is much lower than that…it is in the regions of Sh230 - Sh240 per litre. Everyone can be entitled to their own opinion but not their own facts,” the Trade Cabinet Secretary said.

He added that the station should call any supermarket in the country to enquire the correct price of commodities.

In response to CS Kuria’s accusations, Sam Gituku asked one of its reporters, John Wanyama to give the price of different brands of cooking oil in a supermarket.

Wanyama who was reporting live from a Naivas supermarket branch in Eldoret, said that the price of cooking oil ranged between Sh307 and Sh350 per litre.

As Wanyama was speaking, CS Kuria could be seen watching in surprise and expressing his frustration.

“Send a crew to Ruiru. We are here for two hours,” the minister said in a rebuttal.

Watch the video of Sam Gituku taking on Moses Kuria's challenge below

On September 7, CS Kuria shared an image of discounted prices on foodstuffs on September 7, but it didn't end well.

Notably, the cost of sugar has remained relatively elevated in various supermarkets, with speculations swirling about a potential supply shortage as the government suspended local production.

However, to entice customers in the face of rising prices and decreased demand, some retailers have begun offering discounts.