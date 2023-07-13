The sports category has moved to a new website.

CS Kuria reveals gov't action that triggered violent protests in Mlolongo

Denis Mwangi

CS Moses Kuria says he will continue evicting illegal squatters in Mlolongo

Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has revealed hidden details regarding the violent protests witnessed in Mlolongo on Wednesday, July 12.

Taking to his social media, CS Kuria said that many of those protestors were likely agitated by the recent eviction of squatters in the town.

He said that the government had kicked out those who had occupied land claimed by East Africa Portland.

The violence in Mlolongo yesterday was because we evicted squatters from East Africa Portland land led by Mavoko MP Patrick Makau. Today we will evict all illegal squatters. You can burn all you want but sibanduki,” CS Kuria said.

His statement was after the Mavoko MP was arrested over his alleged involvement in the protests in Mlolongo.

Police officers stormed Makau’s house in Karen at 4:00 am and took him in custody.

The MP denied any involvement in the demonstrations that were witnessed on Wednesday where a section of the Expressway was damaged affecting traffic flow.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki issued a statement over the violent protests witnessed in Nairobi and several other towns across the country.

CS Kindiki said the government has information on that the individuals responsible for orchestrating the chaos.

"The authors of today's orgy of violence and destruction took cue from a small group of former and current politicians coalescing around Raila Odinga, whose association with violent politics in Kenya is now legendary," he said.

The Cabinet Secretary said that the government has launched a comprehensive operation, mobilizing all law enforcement agencies and institutions of the criminal justice system to conduct urgent investigations and bring to justice all those involved in planning and executing the crimes.

