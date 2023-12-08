The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Man who impersonated Karen Deputy OCS walks into trap at DCI headquarters

Denis Mwangi

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have arrested two suspected land fraudsters after they lured them into a trap at the DCI headquarters.

Jackson Mwangi Wambui
Jackson Mwangi Wambui

It all began when Jackson Mwangi Wambui, approached an investigation officer who was probing a case of suspected land grabbing on a parcel located along Thika Road.

Recommended articles

The suspect, requested the officer delay the case for about two months, giving him time to obtain fake ownership documents.

The officer asked Mwangi to meet him at the DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road and began setting a trap for the unsuspecting suspect.

The alleged fraudster arrived with another suspect named Macharia and met the investigating officer at the Land Fraud Investigations Unit (LFIU) offices.

ADVERTISEMENT

To turn a blind eye, Mwangi offered the officer Sh200,000 cash which he placed on the table, unaware that the room was equipped with cameras and audio recorders.

Jackson Mwangi Wambui's accomplice Macharia
Jackson Mwangi Wambui's accomplice Macharia Jackson Mwangi Wambui's accomplice Macharia Pulse Live Kenya

“DCI Operations detectives moved in and whisked them away with the exhibits for processing and arraignment,” read the statement.

According to the DCI, Mwangi is suspected to be part of a larger gang of land fraudsters.

In December 2022, the suspect was thrown out of the land in question which is located behind Roasters Hotel, after he was found supervising a group of people erecting a perimeter wall.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time, the case of attempted grabbing had been reported to the LFIU by yet another interested grabber, who disappeared as soon as investigations gained momentum.

After acquiring the proper documents of the parcel, detectives found out that the land belonged to a deceased Kenyan whose wife and two children were being threatened by Jackson's ring after they reported the matter at Kasarani Police Station.

File image of the entrance of DCI headquarters in Nairobi
File image of the entrance of DCI headquarters in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Asked to produce proof of ownership of the land, Jackson vanished until recently when he resurfaced and attempted to bribe the investigating officer.

Mwangi is also involved in another court case after the attempted grabbing of property in Karen belonging to Richard Hopper on January 18, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the incident, Jackson pretended to be the Deputy OCS of Karen Police Station.

Jackson is still battling a similar case of grabbing involving a parcel of land at Runda.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Man who impersonated Karen Deputy OCS walks into trap at DCI headquarters

Man who impersonated Karen Deputy OCS walks into trap at DCI headquarters

Non-salaried Kenyans to pay Ruto's housing levy in new Affordable Housing Bill

Non-salaried Kenyans to pay Ruto's housing levy in new Affordable Housing Bill

Sh9.27B Uhuru Gardens projected to make annual losses of Sh250 million

Sh9.27B Uhuru Gardens projected to make annual losses of Sh250 million

Court temporarily halts Margaret Nyakango's prosecution

Court temporarily halts Margaret Nyakango's prosecution

Gachagua oversees KMTC big day as 22,000 students graduate at Kasarani Stadium

Gachagua oversees KMTC big day as 22,000 students graduate at Kasarani Stadium

How DCI lured Controller of Budget from Karen & arrested her in Mombasa

How DCI lured Controller of Budget from Karen & arrested her in Mombasa

Police posing as a hitman arrests Kenyan top banker in foiled murder plot

Police posing as a hitman arrests Kenyan top banker in foiled murder plot

Raila: How change of KCPE & KCSE exam printer bungled national exams

Raila: How change of KCPE & KCSE exam printer bungled national exams

Ruto dims Kenya's hope for oil exploration

Ruto dims Kenya's hope for oil exploration

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Leonard Thuo Mwithiga

Police posing as a hitman arrests Kenyan top banker in foiled murder plot

8 month-old baby thrown into the Indian Ocean at Likoni Ferry by mother rescued alive

8-month-old baby thrown into the Indian Ocean by mother at Likoni Ferry rescued

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua giving a speech during JKUAT 40th and 9th PAUSTI graduation ceremony on June 23, 2023

Gachagua oversees KMTC big day as 22,000 students graduate at Kasarani Stadium

Karen Nyamu

Karen Nyamu educates senators on hidden meaning of 'Aluta' club trend