It all began when Jackson Mwangi Wambui, approached an investigation officer who was probing a case of suspected land grabbing on a parcel located along Thika Road.
Man who impersonated Karen Deputy OCS walks into trap at DCI headquarters
Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have arrested two suspected land fraudsters after they lured them into a trap at the DCI headquarters.
The suspect, requested the officer delay the case for about two months, giving him time to obtain fake ownership documents.
The officer asked Mwangi to meet him at the DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road and began setting a trap for the unsuspecting suspect.
The alleged fraudster arrived with another suspect named Macharia and met the investigating officer at the Land Fraud Investigations Unit (LFIU) offices.
To turn a blind eye, Mwangi offered the officer Sh200,000 cash which he placed on the table, unaware that the room was equipped with cameras and audio recorders.
“DCI Operations detectives moved in and whisked them away with the exhibits for processing and arraignment,” read the statement.
According to the DCI, Mwangi is suspected to be part of a larger gang of land fraudsters.
In December 2022, the suspect was thrown out of the land in question which is located behind Roasters Hotel, after he was found supervising a group of people erecting a perimeter wall.
At the time, the case of attempted grabbing had been reported to the LFIU by yet another interested grabber, who disappeared as soon as investigations gained momentum.
After acquiring the proper documents of the parcel, detectives found out that the land belonged to a deceased Kenyan whose wife and two children were being threatened by Jackson's ring after they reported the matter at Kasarani Police Station.
Asked to produce proof of ownership of the land, Jackson vanished until recently when he resurfaced and attempted to bribe the investigating officer.
Mwangi is also involved in another court case after the attempted grabbing of property in Karen belonging to Richard Hopper on January 18, 2023.
During the incident, Jackson pretended to be the Deputy OCS of Karen Police Station.
Jackson is still battling a similar case of grabbing involving a parcel of land at Runda.
