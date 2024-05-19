The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Sylvanus Osoro & UDA MPs explain DP Gachagua's absence, when he will resurface

Charles Ouma

I hear he will be in Nyeri so we can wait for him to speak for himself - National Assembly Majority Whip, Salvanus Osoro

Sylvanus Osoro
Sylvanus Osoro

National Assembly Majority Whip, Salvanus Osoro has explained Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s absence and when he will resurface after the latter skipped eleven key state events and his conspicuous absence on social media where the DP gave frequent updates on his engagements in the past.

Osoro rubbished reports of bad blood between the President and his deputy, insisting that all is well in the UDA fold, adding that the DP should have time to rest from his busy schedule.

The South Mugirango noted that DP Gachagua will be in Nyeri today (Sunday, May 19, 2024) and Kenyans should wait to hear from the man himself rather than consuming allegations of a fallout peddled by some leaders.

READ: DP Gachagua missing in action: 11 state events skipped, silence on social media &phone

“The Deputy President can also have some time to rest and relax. I hear he will be in Nyeri so we can wait for him to speak for himself.

“We must not use cheap political games and propaganda to survive in the political scene. This should not be the case in Kenya today.” Osoro noted.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

The comments were supported by his Kesses counterpart, Julius Ruto who blamed a section of politicians for spreading propaganda that could derail the government.

“Let us avoid this cheap politics so that we can be relevant. This government is united and we are very clear on the agenda of our Kenya Kwanza government.

"Some people should not push an agenda that will make our government suffer from propaganda and cheap politics.” Ruto noted.

The lawmakers made the remarks during the 30th memorial service for Emily Sakaja (Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja's mother) at her Kambi Miwa home in Kitale, Trans Nzoia county.

Questions emerged on Deputy President Gachagua’s whereabouts after the Second-in-Command missed 11 key state functions with his social media accounts also going silent.

NTV further that his personal line has been off for a while now with his office not offering an explanation.

He was a no show when President William Ruto hosted Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni, including at a joint address that was attended by the cabinet.

Gachagua also skipped the national tree planting event last week, and was nowhere to be seen as President Yoweri Museveni jetted out of the country at the end of his three-day state visit.

DP Rigathi Gachagua
DP Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

When President Ruto jetted back into the country from Kigali, Rwanda, DP Gachagua’s absence was conspicuous.

This trend is a sharp contrast to previous instances in which the DP turned up at almost all key state functions, saw off his boss during foreign travel and turned up at the airport to receive him.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

