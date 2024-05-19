Sylvanus Osoro & UDA MPs explain DP Gachagua's absence, when he will resurface

Osoro rubbished reports of bad blood between the President and his deputy, insisting that all is well in the UDA fold, adding that the DP should have time to rest from his busy schedule.

The South Mugirango noted that DP Gachagua will be in Nyeri today (Sunday, May 19, 2024) and Kenyans should wait to hear from the man himself rather than consuming allegations of a fallout peddled by some leaders.

“The Deputy President can also have some time to rest and relax. I hear he will be in Nyeri so we can wait for him to speak for himself.

“We must not use cheap political games and propaganda to survive in the political scene. This should not be the case in Kenya today.” Osoro noted.

UDA MP reacts to reports of split between DP Gachagua and President Ruto

The comments were supported by his Kesses counterpart, Julius Ruto who blamed a section of politicians for spreading propaganda that could derail the government.

“Let us avoid this cheap politics so that we can be relevant. This government is united and we are very clear on the agenda of our Kenya Kwanza government.

"Some people should not push an agenda that will make our government suffer from propaganda and cheap politics.” Ruto noted.

The lawmakers made the remarks during the 30th memorial service for Emily Sakaja (Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja's mother) at her Kambi Miwa home in Kitale, Trans Nzoia county.

Gachagua skips 11 state event, social media and phone go silent

Questions emerged on Deputy President Gachagua’s whereabouts after the Second-in-Command missed 11 key state functions with his social media accounts also going silent.

NTV further that his personal line has been off for a while now with his office not offering an explanation.

He was a no show when President William Ruto hosted Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni, including at a joint address that was attended by the cabinet.

Gachagua also skipped the national tree planting event last week, and was nowhere to be seen as President Yoweri Museveni jetted out of the country at the end of his three-day state visit.

When President Ruto jetted back into the country from Kigali, Rwanda, DP Gachagua’s absence was conspicuous.

