ADVERTISEMENT
Another county imposes ban on sale and consumption of muguka

Amos Robi

Mombasa and Kilifi county governors were the first to issue the directive which has seen miraa farmers up in arms

Muguka
Muguka
  • Mombasa and Kilifi county governors have banned the sale and consumption of muguka
  • Taita Taveta County Governor Andrew Mwadime has also implemented a ban on muguka to curb its negative impact on the youth
  • The bans are part of a regional effort to address the widespread consumption of the stimulant

Taita Taveta County has officially banned the sale and consumption of muguka. Following in the footsteps of Kilifi and Mombasa counties, Taita Taveta Governor Andrew Mwadime announced the comprehensive ban aimed at curbing the negative impacts of the stimulant.

Governor Mwadime highlighted the detrimental effects of muguka consumption on the youth in the county, emphasising its role in fostering unproductivity and dependence.

"A huge number of youths consuming muguka in the county have turned to be unproductive and overdependent at an alarming rate," Mwadime stated.

He pointed to the broader consequences, citing uncontrolled consumption of the stimulant as a catalyst for devastating health, socio-economic and environmental consequences.

Taita Taveta Governor Andrew Mwadime
Taita Taveta Governor Andrew Mwadime Pulse Live Kenya

The governor also expressed deep concern over the familial impacts, noting, "Addiction to muguka is now a threat which has contributed to tragedy and suffering of many families as a result of prolonged or traumatic parental absence."

"I cannot sit and watch an entire generation becoming vulnerable and being wiped out because of muguka," he added.

Governor Mwadime's announcement follows similar bans enacted by Mombasa and Kilifi counties.

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Sherrif Nassir highlighted thethe widespread consumption of the stimulant among school-going children along the coast.

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir during a past meeting
Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir during a past meeting Pulse Live Kenya

Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro also recently enforced a ban in his jurisdiction, underscoring a regional effort to tackle the problem.

However, these bans have not been without controversy. Embu County, the predominant supplier of muguka, has expressed strong disapproval.

Leaders in Embu argue that the ban could be detrimental to miraa farmers in the region who rely heavily on it.

Farmers airing their muguka leaves ready for sale.
Farmers airing their muguka leaves ready for sale. (Standard) Pulse Live Kenya

Other leaders argued that county governments lack the authority to impose such bans, asserting that only the national government has the power to regulate the sale and consumption of the stimulant.

ADVERTISEMENT

