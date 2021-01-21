Tiaty MP William Kamket has been arrested over the recent bandit attacks in Kapedo, Baringo County.

The MP was arrested in Nairobi on Thursday and is set to be transferred to Nakuru, where he will be charged.

He is currently detained at Kileleshwa Police Station.

The attacks in Kapedo left a senior police officer dead, among other people.

Kamket's arrest comes a day after bodies of six individuals were discovered on Wednesday in Arabal, Baringo County following a bandit attack that took place in the area.

According to the Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya, the yet to be identified victims’ bodies were discovered about 100 kilometers from where the attack occurred.

The attack occurred in Chemolingot town, on Tuesday afternoon.

Natembeya added that during the attack, more than 50 cows were stolen by armed men suspected to be from the neighboring Tiaty Sub-county.