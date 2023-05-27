The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
UDA vice chairman resigns, dumps party to protest high cost of living & housing fund

Charles Ouma

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Vice Chairperson Seth Panyako and President William Ruto in Karen on September 6, 2022.

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Vice Chairperson Seth Panyako has resigned.

Panyako announced his resignation on Saturday, May 27, and also declared that he has quit the ruling party.

Panyako who also serves as the Secretary General of the Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) announced his resignation in Kakamega County during the funeral of former politician, Joseph Hamisi.

He indicated that he has reached the decision to resign in opposition to the proposed Housing Fund advocated for by President William Ruto.

Panyako stated that despite Kenyans protesting, UDA appears keen on following through with the plan that will see Kenyans have less money in their pockets at a time when the cost of living is already high.

"I talked to the President at 7 pm and it seemed that I could not continue with my role given my opposition to the housing fund and the high cost of living. Therefore, on behalf of my late friend.

"I want to announce that I have resigned from my position at UDA," Panyako stated.

Knun secretary general Seth Panyako during a past meeting Knun secretary general Seth Panyako during a past meeting Pulse Live Kenya

Explaining his decision to quit the Hustler party, Panyako added that he has decided to stick with Kenyans noting that after coming to power under the slogan “kazi ni kazi, pesa mfukoni”, his conscience can no longer allow him to be in the party when Kenyans ghave no money in their pockets.

"I have decided to stick with Kenyans because, during the campaigns, we used to say kazi ni kazi, pesa mfukoni. Now they are saying, Kazi ni kazi, pesa kwa serikali," he stated.

The housing fund and the proposed Finance Bill continues to face growing opposition with a section of Kenyans noting that it will overburden the tax payer.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

ADVERTISEMENT

