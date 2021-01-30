President Uhuru Kenyatta has dismissed leaders who have branded him a dynasty because he is the son of founding President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.

Speaking on Saturday, the head of state said that no one chooses where to be born, and those who have been calling him a dynasty should stop insulting him.

“Then you hear them call me dynasty just because I was born by Kenyatta. Who chooses where he wants to be born? Tell them to stop insulting me,” said President Kenyatta.

His words were in response to leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto, who have been fueling the Hustler versus Dynasty narrative that is seen to divide the country.

President Uhuru meets over 7000 delegates at Sagana State Lodge

BBI

During his address at the Sagana State Lodge, where he met over 7000 delegates, the president drummed up support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) because it safeguards the country so that whoever becomes President, no matter how bad, will not be able to mistreat anyone.

Kenyatta urged the delegates to accept the BBI as they await what those opposed to it will offer once they get elected. He added that his mission is to leave the country in a better place than he found it.

“There is nothing more important than our unity. Let us not be misled. Don't be lied to. Let us pass this BBI, other things will come later and we will make a decision,” said President Uhuru Kenyatta.