Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu on Wednesday appeared on NTV for a live interview.

The politician, who has declared support for Deputy President William Ruto, seemed to be uncertain about where he stood politically.

Mr Waititu's statements seemed to contradict his public stand with the Tanga Tanga team.

When questioned on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum bill, Waititu listed a number of points in support of the document which has been strongly opposed by DP Ruto's allies.

NTV anchor Salim Swaleh sought further clarification on Waititu's stand only to be told: "I have no issue with the BBI document, I only have an issue with the politicians supporting it."

He added: "Only a fool would reject BBI after seeing the benefits it holds for constituencies!

"BBI has only gotten poor reception, because the people promoting it are not loved by citizens and they are blocking us from interacting with the President," Waititu stated.

Waititu's message to Uhuru

The disgraced former governor went on to apologize to President Uhuru Kenyatta over what he suspects may have cost him his seat in Kiambu.

"I never believed that I could lose my Kiambu seat...it is only people who went and gave a false report to the President and the corruption allegations were brought against me. But honestly, no money was lost from the Kiambu County kitty.

"I don't regret having been in the Tanga Tanga faction, but all I want to say is I apologize to President Kenyatta because of politicking when he had clearly instructed us to focus on service delivery," Waititu stated.