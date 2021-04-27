RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi Mohamud Impeached

Brian Oruta

Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi Mohamud Impeached
Wajir Governor Amb. Mohamed Abdi Mohamud has been impeached.

Governor Mohamud has been impeached on allegations of abuse of office and involvement in financial impropriety.

37 MCAs voted in favour of the governor's ouster while 10 voted against his removal from office.

Wajir County Assembly Speaker is expected to formally communicate the impeachment to the Speaker of the Senate.

