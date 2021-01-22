Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala has finally opened up on why his Ministry decided to appoint British Model Naomi Campbell as Magical Kenya International Ambassador.

Speaking on Thursday, Balala said that his Ministry has been unsuccessfully trying to get in touch with Lupita Nyong’o for the past five years.

The CS mentioned that the actress who is daughter to Kisumu Governor Peter Anyang Nyong’o has other commitments and her management would not allow the Ministry access to her.

“I know everybody is asking why not Lupita. Lupita has commitments and her managers cannot allow us to access her. We’ve spent the last five years looking for Lupita," Nation quoted Balala.

Balala’s words come a few days after Kenyans caused an uproar over the appointment, with many insisting that Lupita Nyong’o would have been the perfect fit for the role, compared to an ‘outsider’.

The Cabinet Secretary noted that Ms. Campbell is best placed to market Kenya through her international networks, adding that they have a working formula, and that she took up the role for free, because of the love she has for Kenya.