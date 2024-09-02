The sports category has moved to a new website.

Why Nithi Bridge is one of Kenya's deadliest road sections [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Factors that make the Nithi Bridge one of the most dangerous roads in Kenya

Nithi Bridge
Nithi Bridge

The Nithi Bridge, situated along the Meru-Embu road in Kenya, has become notorious for its tragic history of fatal accidents, making it one of the most dangerous spots on the country's road network.

Over the weekend, 12 people lost their lives after a road accident in the area when a van they were travelling in collided with a pick up.

Preliminary investigations pointed to lane encroachment and the driver's unfamiliarity with the road as critical factors in this incident.

Over the years, this bridge has been a witness to numerous deadly crashes, primarily due to inherent design flaws, lack of adequate safety measures, and human error.

Despite the increasing number of accidents and fatalities, the bridge remains a perilous black spot, demanding urgent attention and intervention.

One of the primary reasons behind the high accident rate at the Nithi Bridge is its location amidst steep terrain and sharp curves.

The bridge lies on a 3 km descent from the Meru side, which features sudden turns and abrupt bumps, creating hazardous driving conditions.

These sharp turns and steep slopes make it challenging for drivers, particularly those unfamiliar with the area, to maintain control of their vehicles.

This often leads to fatal consequences, especially for heavy vehicles that struggle to navigate the challenging terrain safely.

Width The bridge itself is only 50 meters long and was constructed in 1983.

Its narrow width makes it difficult for vehicles to pass each other safely, especially when one driver makes a mistake.

Video showing aerial view of Nithi Bridge below:

Human error has played a crucial role in many of the accidents recorded at the Nithi Bridge.

Recklessness, speeding, and lack of familiarity with the road are common causes of accidents.

Drivers who are not accustomed to the bridge's treacherous conditions often fail to anticipate the sharp turns and steep descent, resulting in collisions and vehicles veering off the road into the river below.

However, recent accidents have shown that even experienced drivers can misjudge the dangerous conditions, leading to tragic outcomes.

Despite its reputation as a danger zone, the Nithi Bridge lacks adequate safety infrastructure.

Current safety measures, such as warning signs, are not enough to mitigate the risks associated with the bridge's steep descent and sharp curves.

The absence of robust guardrails, clear road markings, and adequate signage further exacerbates the danger, leaving drivers vulnerable.

Improved safety infrastructure, including visible signage, road barriers, and speed reduction mechanisms, is essential to enhance safety at the bridge.

The Nithi Bridge has a long and tragic history of accidents since its construction in 1983.

One of the most notable incidents occurred in 2000 when a bus plunged off the bridge, resulting in the deaths of 45 passengers.

Over the years, the bridge has claimed hundreds of lives, instilling fear among travellers who express anxiety whenever they approach this notorious black spot.

Successive governments have pledged to redesign and reconstruct the Nithi Bridge to improve safety, but these promises have largely gone unfulfilled.

In 2022, President William Ruto vowed to initiate changes to the bridge's design within his first 100 days in office.

However, more than two years later, the bridge remains unchanged, with no significant safety upgrades.

The failure to follow through on these promises has left the bridge a continual threat to road users.

On Sunday, September 1, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said that the Ministry of Transport was on the final stages of redesigning the road.

The Nithi Bridge remains a significant danger on Kenya's roads, with its steep terrain, sharp curves, inadequate safety measures, and history of accidents contributing to its notoriety.

Immediate action is needed to address these issues, including redesigning the road approach, installing adequate safety infrastructure, and enforcing strict speed limits.

Without such interventions, the Nithi Bridge will continue to be a symbol of tragedy, claiming more lives and casting a shadow over Kenya's road safety efforts.

August 25, 2000: A passenger bus plunged into the Nithi River, resulting in the deaths of 45 people and injuring at least 27 others. This incident marked one of the deadliest accidents at the bridge.

April 2018: A Joy Kenya Company bus overturned near the bridge, resulting in two deaths and injuries to 21 others. The driver lost control while trying to avoid plunging into the river after a brake failure.

January 2019: A lorry collided with a 14-seater matatu, leading to four deaths and 11 injuries. The accident happened when the lorry, carrying building blocks, hit the matatu as it attempted to avoid a collision.

February 2, 2021: A collision occurred between a truck and a PSV matatu, resulting in five fatalities and one survivor. The truck reportedly had faulty brakes, leading to the crash.

July 24, 2022: A Modern Coast bus, carrying 45 passengers, broke through guard rails and fell into the river. The accident claimed 33 lives, with several others injured. Witnesses reported that the bus was traveling at high speed and likely experienced brake failure.

August 31, 2024: A head-on collision involving two vehicles occurred on the bridge, leading to the deaths of 12 passengers, including two children.

