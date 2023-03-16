ADVERTISEMENT
Kakamega man arrested after digging grave & demolishing his house

Denis Mwangi

A 24-year-old man is in police custody after digging his own grave and chasing away his family.

Photo of a person digging a grave
Photo of a person digging a grave

According to reports, a man identified as Francis Chebuche claimed that he was ready to depart from this world after being approached by his dead grandfather and aunt in a dream, who asked for his company.

The man reportedly began digging his own grave, demolishing a part of his house in the process, in preparation for his long journey to meet his dead relatives.

We woke up and found him digging his grave and he already had flowers ready to bury himself,” said one of his neighbours.

Francis Chebuche's house in Kakamega
Francis Chebuche's house in Kakamega Pulse Live Kenya
Another neighbour told the press that Chebuche had also chased away his family.

The residents attributed the man’s strange behaviour to alcohol and drug abuse.

READ: Going to therapy and 4 other things we need to normalize about mental health

The man was eventually arrested and is currently in police custody, assisting with investigations. It is unclear whether he will face any charges in connection with the incident.

File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene
File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene Pulse Live Kenya
Cases of suicide and attempted suicide have been on the rise in the country, with many citing financial and mental health struggles as the main contributing factors.

The authorities have called on the public to prioritize their mental health and seek professional help if they are struggling.

READ: Family in shock after mistakenly burying a wrong body

Editor's Note: Help is available, your life is valuable and you are not alone. Should you be struggling, don't hesitate to reach out to:-

  1. Befrienders Kenya suicide prevention hotline +254 722 178 177
  2. Niskize suicide prevention helpline 0900 620 800 or +254 718 227 440.
  3. Emergency Medicine Kenya Foundation's suicide prevention and crisis helpline 0800 723 253 (Free, nationwide service)
