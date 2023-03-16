According to reports, a man identified as Francis Chebuche claimed that he was ready to depart from this world after being approached by his dead grandfather and aunt in a dream, who asked for his company.
Kakamega man arrested after digging grave & demolishing his house
A 24-year-old man is in police custody after digging his own grave and chasing away his family.
Recommended articles
The man reportedly began digging his own grave, demolishing a part of his house in the process, in preparation for his long journey to meet his dead relatives.
“We woke up and found him digging his grave and he already had flowers ready to bury himself,” said one of his neighbours.
Another neighbour told the press that Chebuche had also chased away his family.
The residents attributed the man’s strange behaviour to alcohol and drug abuse.
The man was eventually arrested and is currently in police custody, assisting with investigations. It is unclear whether he will face any charges in connection with the incident.
Cases of suicide and attempted suicide have been on the rise in the country, with many citing financial and mental health struggles as the main contributing factors.
The authorities have called on the public to prioritize their mental health and seek professional help if they are struggling.
Editor's Note: Help is available, your life is valuable and you are not alone. Should you be struggling, don't hesitate to reach out to:-
- Befrienders Kenya suicide prevention hotline +254 722 178 177
- Niskize suicide prevention helpline 0900 620 800 or +254 718 227 440.
- Emergency Medicine Kenya Foundation's suicide prevention and crisis helpline 0800 723 253 (Free, nationwide service)
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke