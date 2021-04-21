Sonko uses photo of Uhuru and Mama Ngina in post about domestic violence

The former governor used a photo of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his family on the post though he did not mention why he had chosen to use the photo.

In the picture, President Kenyatta is holding his last born son while standing beside his wife, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta and their other two children.

The undated photo also includes former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta and seemed to have been taken some decades ago.

Sonko's caption read: "I thought I was the only one who got married and started a family at an early age...kumbe tuko wengi. Hii mambo ni kujipanga mapema. Lakini pia tuheshimu wazazi wetu, mabibi zetu, na watoto wetu."