New Mama Margaret Kenyatta Hospital in Nairobi ready for Launch [Photos]

Badi was speaking at the celebrations of Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital's 10th anniversary.

He also announced that the Korogosho Level 5 Hospital would be opened to the public in the coming week.

The hospital, which is the first of its kind in the city, will be renamed Mama Margaret Kenyatta Hospital and will start offering services as President Uhuru Kenyatta waits to commission it officially.

It will be the first Level 5 hospital in Nairobi, and is expected to help decongest Kenyatta National Hospital which is a Level 6 hospital.

The hospital had stalled for years but now boasts a 350 bed capacity.

Nairobi will also get another Level 5 hospital, with the upgrading of Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, which serves over 2.1 million people in Eastlands.

Badi said that Mama Lucy hospital will start offering air evacuation services, noting necessary inspections and approvals had already been undertaken and granted by the Kenya Airforce.

The facility will be complemented by the upcoming second wing with a 66 bed capacity to add to its current capacity of 188.

Health Services Dr Ouma Oluga noted these 2 level 5 hospitals will alleviate the 47% walk-in population to Kenyatta National Hospital, as he called on the public to take advantage of the specialized health care services availed for free or at subsidized rates.

In concurrence Former Mayor Joe Aketch and Chair of the Mama Lucy Hospital board of Directors noted Health care had come of age to bridge gaps in the health sector including those sought overseas.

The Hospital Supritendent Dr. Emma Mutio highlighted the hospitals MOU with various institutions including the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology on job training for their medical students noting the good case mix of health cases qualified the medics at the top of the pack.

Mama Lucy hospital attends to 25000 patients/ month in outpatient Dept ,2000 patients/ month in patient Dept ,1200 Deliveries/ month,300 Caesarian sections/month .

The hospital’s average length of stay is 4 days with a bed occupancy of 135%. Its catchment population is 274300t, currently with a bed capacity of 188 beds . The hospital has a staff population of 694.

Mama Lucy Hospital currently has an oxygen production capacity of 80 to 100 cylinders/ day. ( 1 cylinder capacity = 8.5cubic meters) and an ICU wing with an 18 bed capacity.