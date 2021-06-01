Senator loses Sh300M Chopper after tragic Crash

Pulse Live has learnt from credible sources that the 5Y PSM Bell 407 helicopter is operated by Penial Air and owned by veteran politician and Nyeri Senator Ephraim Maina.

A brand new Bell 407 helicopter costs about Sh300 million and can fly at a speed of over 260 kilometers per hour at an altitude of 5,000 370 meters.

It has a six seater capacity and is commonly used for VIP transport. It is known to be the fastest single engine helicopter in Kenya.

The operator’s website indicates that the Bell 407 chopper was the only of its kind among its fleet which includes a Bell 206 ,Cessna Caravans and Boeing 737s.

According to a police report filed after the incident, the helicopter crashed moments after being airborne, only 5 meters above the ground.

There were no fatalities but preliminary reports indicate that the helicopter was written off after the accident.

Taita Taveta crash

Barely two days after the helicopter crash in Gem, another light aircraft, a Cessna C172 Caravan Reg No. 5Y CFE killed two people after crashing into Vuria Hill in Taita Taveta County.

The Monday, May 31 accident is said to have happened at 7:30pm. The fatal accident may have been caused by poor visibility caused by thick fog in the air.

Some reports indicate that the plane was travelling from Arusha, Tanzania, while The Standard reported that the aircraft had flown from Wilson Airport in Nairobi.

With a height of 2,228 meters above sea level, Vuria Hill is the highest hill in the Coast region.

A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) aircraft crashed into the hills on March30,2018, severely injuring both pilots on board.