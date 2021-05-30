Raila's spokesperson issues statement after his chopper crashed in Siaya

The chopper had flown him from Kisumu to Gem in Siaya County when it crashed.

Reports indicate Odinga’s pilot was taking off when the aircraft crash-landed.

A statement from his Spokesperson Dennis Onyango said the chopper crashed shortly after dropping him and his entourage of four people.

Onyango says the aircraft crash-landed at Kudho Primary School within Usenge village at 4.30pm.

Raila safe after helicopter crashes Pulse Live Kenya

“The helicopter, Bell 407, Registration 5Y-PSM had dropped Mr Odinga at Kudho Primary School in Gem when it attempted to lift off to create space for other planes. Unfortunately, it crashed,” the statement reads.

There were no fatalities as the pilot and four others who were on board escaped with minor injuries from the chopper crash.

Raila safe after helicopter crashes Pulse Live Kenya

Mr. Odinga is said to have proceeded with his scheduled activities with President Uhuru Kenyatta following the incident.

The two leaders are in Kudho Primary School in Siaya County, where they're set to launch the Sibo water project.