More than 30 police officers based at the Kamukunji Police Station have been put in isolation after three of their colleagues tested positive for Covid-19.

The three who tested positive for Covid-19 have been quarantined at different health facilities, one at the Kenyatta University Hospital Quarantine Centre another at Mbagathi Hospital while the third one is quarantined in his house.

Covid-19 test was also conducted on the more than 30 officers and their families on Friday night, with the results yet to come out.

More than 100 police officers are based at the station.

The three who tested positive for the virus stated that they cannot tell where they contacted the disease.

Friday night saw a team of health officials fumigate the police premises as part of efforts to stop further spread of the virus.

4375 cases of Covid-19 have so far been reported in the country, with 1550 recoveries and 119 fatalities.