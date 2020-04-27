Reports have emerged claiming that Governor Mike Sonko lost part of his security detail who were withdrawn.

According to the Daily Nation, the governor lost drivers and bodyguards at both his Upper Hill private office and Mua Hills residence.

The publication claimed that the bodyguards were withdrawn amid a tussle between the governor and the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS).

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko

NMS fight

Governor Sonko had warned that he would end an agreement transferring four key functions to the national government and accused unnamed State House officers of hijacking the process.

According to the publication, Sonko's security detail was withdrawn after he refused to sign over Ksh 15 billion that was allocated to the NMS.

However, his spokesperson, Ben Mulwa, termed the reports by the newspaper as misinformation.