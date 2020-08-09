Jubilee Party Vice chairman David Murathe is holed up in a meeting with COTU boss Francis Atwli at the latter’s Kitengela home.

The meeting comes barely a few hours after Murathe urged Kenyans to warm up to a Raila Odinga presidency in 2022, urging them to reward Odinga with the seat.

The Trade unionist confirmed that among those in attendance or expected to make it to the meeting are Siaya Senator James Orengo among other prominent Kenyans and confirmed that Odinga would not attend today’s meeting.

ODM leader Raila Odinga (third left) with (from left) Maoka Maore, Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, David Murathe and Siaya Senator James Orengo

Atwoli disclosed that Murathe’s announcement which he endorsed and supported came as a surprise to him adding that he (Murathe) had consulted widely before making the announcement.

The COTU boss downplayed today’s meeting stating that it is uncommon for them to meet and have lunch together discussing political, economic and social issues.

“I didn’t expect that that will come out of our brother Murathe, I think he has widely consulted and I want to endorse and support that…Mine is to endorse that, it is only Raila Amollo Odinga who can bring this country together”

"He has created a big departure from corruption, he has fought for this country. He is now an old person. He will be caring and he is a man who cannot apply political revenge but will instead fight to bring Kenya together." Said Atwoli as captured in the video below.

New political outfit and structure

Murathe made headlines over this weekend after urging the whoile country to prepare for a Raila Presidency, disclosing that they would front him in Mount Kenya region as Uhuru’s successor and added that anew political outfit is in the offing.

“We (Murathe and his team) think it is time Kenyans rewarded the long years of the struggle of Raila Amollo Odinga… I personally I am going to vote for Raila Odinga in 2022”.

“For now, it is running and we are going to go down to Mount Kenya, it is Raila Amollo Odinga,” stated Murathe.

“What I can confirm is that in 2022, we will have a poster. And in that poster there will be a portrait of the Handshake. Assuming we go by the formation unveiled at Bomas, we will probably have a prime minister coming from Mount Kenya. You may have a deputy prime minister coming from Coast and the other possibly from the Rift Valley,” he said.